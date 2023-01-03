Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Arson suspect surrenders after SWAT standoff in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An arson suspect jumped out his burning home and surrendered to police during a tense SWAT situation in Spring on Thursday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street in reference to a domestic violence prevention call. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said that when they were helping an estranged wife to remove her belongings from the home, but they eventually found the suspect in one of the rooms and barricaded himself inside the home.
fox26houston.com
Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring
A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
Hit-and-run crash suspect to be charged with intoxication manslaughter after 3-year-old dies: Pct. 4
The 3-year-old was left fighting for his life after the crash. But in a later update, authorities said he had died as a result of his injuries.
cw39.com
Man shoots mother, kills her boyfriend in shooting in west Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
fox26houston.com
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says
HOUSTON — A man standing in the street died after he was hit by a Houston police patrol unit responding to a call in northeast Houston late Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office. The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said...
KWTX
Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
mocomotive.com
2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery
Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
Only on 13: Shooter at large after innocent woman caught in crossfire driving home from work
A woman shares her survivor story only with ABC13 after being blindsided when she noticed a car speeding behind her on the way home from work.
cw39.com
Man fatally shot near north Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Police said around 9:40 p.m., they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the 26-year-old man was...
Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said. The Harris...
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
