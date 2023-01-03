HOUSTON (KIAH) — An arson suspect jumped out his burning home and surrendered to police during a tense SWAT situation in Spring on Thursday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street in reference to a domestic violence prevention call. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said that when they were helping an estranged wife to remove her belongings from the home, but they eventually found the suspect in one of the rooms and barricaded himself inside the home.

SPRING, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO