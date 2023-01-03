ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

cw39.com

Arson suspect surrenders after SWAT standoff in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An arson suspect jumped out his burning home and surrendered to police during a tense SWAT situation in Spring on Thursday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street in reference to a domestic violence prevention call. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said that when they were helping an estranged wife to remove her belongings from the home, but they eventually found the suspect in one of the rooms and barricaded himself inside the home.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring

A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery

Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Man fatally shot near north Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Police said around 9:40 p.m., they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the 26-year-old man was...
HOUSTON, TX

