It has been brutely cold so far this winter in Tri-Cities, but a break might be in sight soon. It Has Been Brutely Cold This Winter in Tri-Cities Washington. The cold first hit the middle of November and has basically not let go of our region since. All of December, especially the time around Christmas, was one of the coldest I can remember in recent memory. The amount of ice on city side streets made any added moisture at all dangerous to walk or drive on. Now it looks like we will finally have some relief sooner than you would think.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO