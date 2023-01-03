Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 5, 2023
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case
HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District
BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to fallen deputy
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
drydenwire.com
Shell Lake Police Department's Monthly Police Blotter - January, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- The following is the monthly police blotter from the Shell Lake Police Department for January, 2023. The provided information and data is from November 11, 2022 thru December 8, 2022. Last Update: Jan 05, 2023 10:56 am CST.
drydenwire.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests
SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
drydenwire.com
Charges Filed Against 40-Yr-Old Man For Attempt To Entice 14-Yr-Old
SHELL LAKE, Wis (DrydenWire) -- A criminal complaint has been filed in Washburn County Circuit Court against Stephen Booth, age 40, charging him with attempting to entice a 14-year-old female to meet with him and engage in sexual activity. Booth allegedly reserved a hotel room in Shell Lake, WI for the meeting.
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin city has nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made. The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.
drydenwire.com
The Laker Weekly News - Jan. 6, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
WEAU-TV 13
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
drydenwire.com
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
spectrumnews1.com
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
