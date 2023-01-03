ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria's southeast; 4 killed

By CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0k1ohcOO00

Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria , authorities said Tuesday.

Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.

“The man (Ohakim) was ambushed and he was able to maneuver and escape," said Barde. The four security personnel were killed in a different car, he said. The attack was an unfortunate setback to government efforts to restore peace in some of Nigeria’s conflict-ridden southeastern states, said Barde.

Southeast Nigeria has experienced a rise in violent attacks in recent years, often blamed on separatists trying to break away from the West African nation to form an independent country. The separatists who identify themselves as the Indigenous People of Biafra have become more violent amid calls for a referendum. Their attacks often target prominent people and security forces in the southeast, say conflict experts.

A manhunt to arrest the assailants has begun, said authorities.

The attack has raised fears among local residents who are concerned that security will be threatened in the area during the country's presidential election s in February.

The violence comes months after an ambush on a lawmaker in the southeastern Anambra State which killed four police officers in September. After that incident last year, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said he is “deeply concerned” about the troubled region.

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Ukraine refugees' law change plea for foreign cars

Refugees who fled the war in Ukraine in their cars have pleaded for a law change to keep driving them in the UK. Newer foreign cars can be used for six months before they must be registered and issued with GB licence plates. The Department for Transport said the requirement...
ABC News

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. -- Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about an hour to surrender...
YUMA, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

967K+
Followers
202K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy