Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
WTOK-TV
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
WSFA
NTSB: Pilot in fatal Alex City plane crash experienced engine trouble
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing new details in a report surrounding a December plane crash that killed a pilot in Alexander City. According to NTSB, the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, died when the aircraft went down in a...
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many American Airlines passengers waiting to board a flight from Montgomery to Dallas-Fort Worth witnessed a horrific, fatal accident on New Year’s Eve that’s left them shaken. A ground agent working with Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, was “ingested into the engine”...
Alabama airline ground crew worker who died was reportedly pulled into plane’s engine, NTSB says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An airline ground crew worker at the Montgomery Regional Airport on Saturday was killed after reportedly getting pulled into the plane’s engine, officials say. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement which was obtained by The Associated Press, that an airline ground crew...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
newsnationnow.com
Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d
(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
Alabama airport worker killed after he was ‘ingested into the engine’ of jet, investigators say
A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are saddened to hear about the...
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies in Butler County Crash
State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, has claimed the life of a Ramer man. The crash happened when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. Bridges was pronounced deceased at...
wtvy.com
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
18-year-old sought in deadly Alexander City shooting
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting in Alexander City. Dental Davis is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of an unidentified 18-year-old victim. Police Chief James Easterwood told news outlets the shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. on Thomas Street. Central Alabama Crime...
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
