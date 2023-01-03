Read full article on original website
Bluebird bolsters balance sheet with sale of second regulatory fast pass
Bluebird bio hasn’t yet made a sale of either of its recently approved gene therapies. But the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company has already turned two regulatory vouchers it received along with the approvals into nearly $200 million. Known as priority review vouchers, these assets allow a drug developer to receive...
Moderna, becoming a buyer, acquires a synthetic biology specialist
Moderna said Wednesday it will pay $85 million to buy OriCiro Genomics, describing the company’s tools as “best in class” for the synthesis of plasmid DNA. OriCiro specializes in cell-free synthesis and amplification technologies, offering an alternative to the traditional cloning process for DNA, which employs the bacteria E. coli. The Japanese company says its technology offers a faster and more applicable way to produce DNA without the need for purification afterward.
Ensoma buys a startup to advance ‘in vivo’ cell therapy work
In twin announcements Thursday, Ensoma said it will acquire the startup Twelve Bio and revealed $85 million in new financing to advance its ‘in vivo’ cell therapy research. The funding round, led by 5AM Ventures and Arix Bioscience, will help Ensoma develop its “Engenious” in vivo cell therapy...
Belharra debuts with $130M in funding, Genentech partnership
Belharra Therapeutics launched Wednesday with $130 million in hand from Versant Ventures and from a research deal with Roche subsidiary Genentech. The company claims its technology, which it describes as “next-generation” chemoproteomics, can help it more easily identify small molecule drug candidates for treating cancer and immune diseases.
Pharma companies boost drug prices to start year, but hikes lag inflation
Pharmaceutical companies began the new year as they often do, raising the sticker prices on hundreds of prescription medicines. On average, drugmakers hiked list prices by 5%, according to analysts who track the industry. That figure is in line with increases taken in the past four years, but below the national consumer inflation rate in 2022. Companies typically make the bulk of their price adjustments at the beginning of each year, although some also bump up prices in July.
Fate, two other cell therapy biotechs lay off staff, restructure research
Three biotechnology companies developing new forms of cancer cell therapies are starting the new year with major cuts to staff and research, a possible sign of a longer research road than they or their investors had been expecting. In a statement Thursday, Fate Therapeutics said a partnership with Johnson &...
Biogen splits R&D executive role, promoting interim head Singhal
After a year without a permanent head of research and development, Biogen said Thursday it is splitting the role between two executives, promoting interim R&D chief Priya Singhal to run development and undertaking a search for a new research leader. Singhal will formally take on the title of executive vice...
Roivant reveals positive data for IBD drug, intensifying rivalry with Prometheus
A race to develop a new kind of treatment for inflammatory bowel disease heated up Wednesday, with the release of positive data for an experimental drug that’s backed by Pfizer and Roivant Sciences. The data come from the first portion of a two-part clinical trial named TUSCANY-2, which has...
