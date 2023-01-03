ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

KUTV

Granite Bakery shows off tasty wedding cakes

KUTV — You can discover the latest wedding trends at an upcoming Bridal Showcase!. Janna from Granite Bakery shared some of the trends we may see in wedding cakes with Elora. To check out more of the fabulous cakes from their bakery head to granitebakery.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
iheart.com

Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
SANDY, UT

