JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Granite Bakery shows off tasty wedding cakes
KUTV — You can discover the latest wedding trends at an upcoming Bridal Showcase!. Janna from Granite Bakery shared some of the trends we may see in wedding cakes with Elora. To check out more of the fabulous cakes from their bakery head to granitebakery.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
Maybe it’s time to rewatch ‘Sons of Provo’
Latter-day Saints have been the focus of media following “Under the Banner of Heaven” and other television shows. Here’s a look back at a Latter-day Saint mockumentary from 2004 called “Sons of Provo.”
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!
Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Community keeping Orem salon alive after owner loses everything in fire
Autumn Spencer opened Seasons Salon and Day Spa when she was just 21 years old. But one early November morning, she lost everything in a fire.
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
Frigid pond plunge: Jumping into the new year for a good cause in Salem
Nearly 100 participants showed up for the eighth-annual Pond Town Polar Plunge in Salem on Monday, Jan. 2.
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
