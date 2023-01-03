Morning Report: Michael Bisping shares Top 3 fights that need to happen in 2023, including Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Read full article on original website
‘It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now’: Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with the PFL
Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is, and the MMA community is here for it. Paul announced on Thursday that he has signed with the PFL, with the expectation that he will fight in MMA for the first time in the organization’s Super Fight division. The Super Fight division, which is set to promote two pay-per-view events in 2023, promises to share 50 percent of the revenue of those events with the fighters, a key feature for Paul, a vocal proponent of increasing fighter pay in the sport. The signing also includes Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, taking an equity share in the PFL.
Jake Paul signs with PFL, offers challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
Chael Sonnen: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is ‘biggest fight you can put on in our industry’
Chael Sonnen believes the potential UFC heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones is the biggest attraction in MMA right now. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger discussed the state of the UFC’s heavyweight division and how big of a fight Ngannou vs. Jones would be if the UFC booked it.
‘You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman’: Will Dana White be held accountable for his actions?
In 2014, Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was arrested for assaulting his fiancée, Janay Palmer, in Atlantic City, N.J. The incident became a major national news story that year, both due to the videos that came out revealing the violent assault and for the way the NFL handled the situation. At the time, the UFC was partnered with FOX, and White was asked to give comment on the situation while it was still developing.
Heck of a Morning: TBS’ decision, Dana White’s possible punishment, and more
It appears that Dana White’s Power Slap League is still going to air on TBS in January, but is that the right decision considering what has happened to begin the new year?. On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to TBS putting the Power Slap program back on their schedule despite video being released of White slapping his wife during a dispute on New Year’s Eve. Additionally, listeners give their thoughts on the situation involving White, what an appropriate response and punishment should be, what could be next for Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier in 2023, the UFC division that could have the most shakeup this year, and much more.
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal re-booked for UFC 285
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal has been rescheduled. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Rakhmonov (16-0) and Neal (15-4) are set to fight at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on March 4. The welterweight contenders were originally scheduled to fight at UFC Vegas 67 on Jan. 14, but Neal was forced to withdraw from that date due to an injury.
Five UFC belts in January? UFC commentator sees potential for historic year ahead for Brazil
Charles Oliveira and Glover Teixeira losing UFC title bouts in 2022 were huge blows to Brazil in MMA, but UFC Fight Pass Brazil commentator Andre Azevedo sees the glass as half full. “Crisis? Quite the opposite,” Azevedo said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. “We’re in a...
UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo
Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.
Morning Report: Cory Sandhagen: T.J. Dillashaw fighting Aljamain Sterling injured ‘showed a giant lack of compassion’
Cory Sandhagen wasn’t too fond of T.J. Dillashaw’s attempt to fight through a severe injury. UFC 280’s co-main event this past October between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Dillashaw was rather anti-climactic. In the opening minute, it became evident that something was wrong with Dillashaw’s shoulder as he did his best to fend off the talented wrestler.
Missed Fists: 16-year-old Joon Gun Cho scores incredible 25-second spin kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Only in MMA could it be considered a palette cleanser...
Dana White’s Power Slap League back on TBS schedule ahead of delayed launch on Jan. 18
It appears Dana White’s Power Slap League will still air on TBS, although the series premiere will launch a week later than previously announced. The new organization started by White and the UFC will have its first “Road To the Title” episode on Jan. 18 — after the initial scheduled date of Jan. 11 — which the UFC revealed on social media in a promotional video.
Mike Perry posts alleged contract to box Jake Paul in February
Mike Perry has made no secret of his desire to box Jake Paul. But not until 2023 did he claim that desire materialized into a contract. Perry posted what he claimed to be a bout agreement to box Paul up to eight three-minute rounds at an event on Feb. 18, 2023 (or another date Paul’s promoter chose). He called out the YouTuber turned boxer for backing out of their fight.
Morning Report: Coach: Islam Makhachev proved ‘most well-rounded lightweight of all-time’ with Charles Oliveira win
The Islam Makhachev era is in full swing heading into UFC 284. Pound-for-pound supremacy will be on the line in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11 when Makhachev defends his lightweight crown for the first time opposite featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. With just a single blemish on his 24-fight record, the near-flawless Makhachev has essentially been an unstoppable force with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
MMA veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for alleged killing of girlfriend
MMA veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico in relation to the alleged killing of his girlfriend. The prosecutors’ office of the Mexican state of Nayarit confirmed Baroni’s arrest Wednesday to the Associated Press following an initial report by Tribuna de la Bahia. Baroni, 46, was arrested...
Former ESPN host Dan LeBatard questions ‘compromised’ network’s coverage of Dana White altercation with wife
Dana White and the UFC have a close relationship with ESPN, and a former star of the network is waiting to see how it responds to White’s recent scandal. The UFC president was caught on video getting into a physical altercation with his wife Anne at a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, an altercation that saw Anne slap white and culminated in White slapping Anne at least twice.
Rankings Show: The second annual airing of grievances — beefs, betrayals, and an unexpected Tony Ferguson civil war
It’s a brand new year! So hey ... let’s start some fires, shall we?. On the first Rankings Show of 2023, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by four of their fellow MMA Fighting rankings panelists — Damon Martin, Jed Meshew, Mike Heck, and E. Casey Leydon — for the rankings committee’s second annual Airing of Grievances.
PFL hopeful Quemuel Ottoni wants to be more than man who beat Alex Pereira
The man that handed Alex Pereira his lone MMA loss accepts the glory that comes from it, but he also wants to detach himself a little bit. Quemuel Ottoni was 3-0 in MMA when he submitted Alex Pereira in 2015. The future UFC middleweight champion already had won a kickboxing belt in Brazil, and he had competed a few times under the GLORY banner. But at the long-running regional promotion Jungle Fight, he was a MMA debutant.
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jake Paul signing with PFL, silence on Dana White from UFC and Endeavor
Since the release of a video showing UFC president Dana White slapping his wife, many have asked and wondered what the response will be from the promotion, parent company Endeavor, and anybody else in business with White. Thus far, the response has been silence — but is that a surprise?
