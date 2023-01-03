Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 911 Dispatch in 2023
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County 911 Dispatch continues to search for additional help in their organization. Angie Edmond is the Accreditation and Public Relations Manager for the group. She says they train their dispatchers to handle all types of calls that come into their offices. Edmond says the job can be...
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
mymoinfo.com
Setback for Ste. Gen Sand Mine
(Ste Genevieve County) After the Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued a recommendation to the Missouri Mining Commission the word came down on Thursday to revoke a mining permit previously issued to Nexgen Silica. The original permit was granted in June by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. A group of landowners next to the proposed mine formed a group called Operation Sand and appealed the permit. The Mining Commission determined that the original application did not include all persons with a property interest in the 249 acre mine area in rural Ste. Genevieve County near Hahn State Park. The commission also determined that Nexgen never secured a right to mine, only a right to consider it. Nexgen has also never acquired a water or air permit. The commission voted 4-1 to revoke the permit. Regional Radio has been in communication with Nexgen, but the company has refused an interview request, only issuing a statement that says “We are disappointed in the Missouri Mining Commission’s decision in this case. However, the development of our overall plan is a long process, and we are confident that we will acquire our required permits to move forward with our original plan.” Nexgen also must overcome an ordinance passed by the Ste. Genevieve County Commission that puts restrictions on how close Nexgen can operate to homes and water. Nexgen is currently challenging that ordinance in court.
mymoinfo.com
Salaries Raised for Steelville Police Department
(Steelville) The Steelville City Council just improved the morale of the town’s police department. Mayor Terry Beckham explains what was approved during Tuesday night’s council meeting. We asked Mayor Beckham if Steelville has had a tough time of late keeping and hiring police officers. If interested in applying...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Parks & Rec 2022 Year in Review
(Jefferson County) With 2022 in the rearview mirror many businesses and government entities are reviewing last years overall progress. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department. He says 2022 was a great year for parks & rec. My MO Info · KJ010423G.WAV...
mymoinfo.com
Stolen trailer and tools in Cedar Hill
(Jefferson County) A trailer and a number of tools were stolen off property in the 8800 block of Route NN in the Cedar Hill area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more. My MO Info · KJ010323A. Bissell says a various amount of tools was taken.
mymoinfo.com
YMCA’s Shelley Otec on New Year’s Resolution plans
(Festus) During the month of January new members can take advantage of a no joining fee at the Jefferson County Family YMCA. Shelley Otec is the Health and Wellness Director at the Y. She says this is a great way to start the new year with a clean slate and get those New Year’s resolutions underway.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup stolen from Fenton-area auto repair shop
A pickup recently was stolen from outside Legacy Automotive, 1117 Gravois Road, in unincorporated Fenton. The gray 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 belonged to a customer and left at the business for repairs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27 after...
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau looking into two separate cases of stolen tools among other items
(Jefferson County) Several miscellaneous items was stolen from a construction site in the 100 block of O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the theft occurred sometime between December 23rd and 27th. My MO Info · KJ010423A. Estimate to repair or...
KMOV
Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
mymoinfo.com
Parks & Recreation Department crews enjoying the mild weather
(Jefferson County) Temperatures have been quite mild to start off the new year and workers with the Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department are taking full advantage. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager with the Jeffco parks & rec department. My MO Info · KJ010323D. Luetkemeyer adds it’s...
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville
Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
mymoinfo.com
Roger Dale Durbin – Celebration Of Life 1/8/23 At 6 P.M.
Roger Dale Durbin of Farmington died at the age of 66. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at The Bridge Community Church until the Celebration of Life at 6 o’clock. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home.
KFVS12
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
mymoinfo.com
Linda Sue Key — Service 1/8/23 2 P.M.
Linda Sue Key of Bloomsdale passed away Monday, January 2nd, she was 70 years old. A graveside service for Linda Key will be Sunday (1/8) afternoon at 2 in the Danby Cemetery in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Comments / 0