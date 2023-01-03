ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patients With Ulcerative Colitis Have a Higher Risk of Hypertension

Ulcerative colitis was considered an independent risk factor, while Crohn’s disease and unclassified inflammatory bowel disease were not. Ulcerative colitis is now seen as an independent risk factor for hypertension, while new research shows other forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are not independent risk factors. A team, led...
Neutrophil, Platelet Engraftment is Successful with Briquilimab in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

The targeted patient population included those with sickle cell disease or beta thalassemia who were considered at high risk for complications, or otherwise ineligible for standard myeloablative hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The monoclonal antibody briquilimab (JSP191) demonstrated positive results while being investigated in combination with bone marrow transplantation in patients...
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders

The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
FDA will not Take Action on Potential Erosive Esophagitis

The FDA requested additional data showing the levels of a nitrosam impurity was below the set threshold throughout the life of vonoprazan. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opted not to take action on a New Drug Application for vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker, under review to treat patients with erosive esophagitis.
TNFi Treatment did not Increase Incidence of Hematological Malignancies in Psoriatic Arthritis

Although the incidence rates were similar among those treated with TNFi and biologics-naïve patients, patients with psoriatic arthritis had a 35% increased risk when compared with the general population. Although a moderately increased risk of hematological malignancies was observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when compared with the...
Study Suggests Chemical Exposure May Contribute to Vitiligo Occurrence

New data suggests occupational exposure to certain melanocytotoxic chemicals may lead to vitiligo. New research suggests that the occurrence of vitiligo may in part be brought upon by exposure to chemicals in an occupational or household setting, with exposure to phenols and catechols raising the risk by 4 times. The...
Challenges With Traditional MDD Treatments

Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Gregory Mattingly, MD; and Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, comment on the limitations and challenges of traditional treatments for MDD, such as length of treatment and adverse events. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: We still have challenges. Sagar, what are the limitations of some of our traditional...
Phase 3 Data Support Myelodysplastic Syndromes Treatment as Potential First-in-Class Therapy

Promising results from the IMerge phase 3 clinical trial met the primary and secondary endpoints in the investigation of imetelstat, a novel telomerase inhibitor developed for hematologic malignancies. Phase 3 data shared by Geron Corporation today demonstrated positive top-line results by meeting the primary and secondary endpoints in the investigation...
Approaching T1D Screening Retesting

Experts consider how often a patient with a family history of type 1 diabetes needs to be retested. Tina Q. Tan, MD: One thing is that if a patient has a family history of type 1 diabetes [T1D] and the pediatrician decides they’re going to send off a screening test and the autoantibodies come back negative, how often should this patient be rescreened to monitor them for the potential development of type 1 diabetes?
Role of Dupilumab for Treatment of PN

Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Shawn Kwatra, MD; and Sarina B. Elmariah, MD, PhD, discuss a newly approved drug, dupilumab, for the treatment of PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: If I had to summarize what we’ve talked about here, I’d say that a lot of the challenges that we have now before we had our first approved agent, and hopefully more to come, is that when it comes to topicals, you’re not really treating the whole patient. It’s really hard to get the systemic inflammatory component under control. But when you bump up to systemic agents, oftentimes it’s really hard to couple the neural aspect and the inflammatory aspect together in a way that is targeted, efficacious, and safe, without having other issues coming along.
Early Motor Impairment Could Forecast Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder

Children definite motor problems were more likely to have psychotic experiences compared to children with no definite motor problems. New research indicates motor impairment as a child could be a risk factor for mental illnesses. A team, led by Birgitte Klee Burton, PhD, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Centre, Mental...
Concomitant Methotrexate Does Not Increase Efficacy of Ustekinumab in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis

Results from the MUST trial reported that ustekinumab monotherapy was just as effective in treating psoriatic arthritis as treatment with ustekinumab plus methotrexate. Ustekinumab, an interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 inhibitor, effectively treated psoriatic arthritis (PsA), regardless of methotrexate co-therapy, based on changes in the Disease Activity Score 28 (DAS28). The benefits of adding or maintaining methotrexate when initiating ustekinumab is unsubstantiated, according to a study published in The Lancet.1.
Antidrug Antibody Level Associated with TNFi Therapy Failure in Noninfectious Uveitis

The retrospective study reported the presence of ADAs was associated with lower drug levels, and higher ADA levels were associated with increased risk of TNFi therapy failure. The formation of antidrug antibodies (ADAs) and its association with tumor necrosis factor α inhibitor (TNFi) therapy in patients with noninfectious uveitis was highlighted in new research.
RGN-259 Demonstrates Rapid Healing of Epithelial Defects in Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Complete healing occurred after 4 weeks in 6 of the 10 RGN-259-treated subjects and in 1 of the 8 placebo-treated subjects. The efficacy and safety of 0.1% RGN-259 ophthalmic solution in promoting the healing of persistent epithelial defects for patients with stage 2 and stage 3 neurotrophic keratopathy (NK) was evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial (SEER-1).
Keratinocyte Grafts for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Found to Be Safe, Efficacious

New research identified gene-corrected autologous keratinocyte grafts as useful for treating recessive DEB patients. The treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) with gene-corrected autologous keratinocyte grafts (EB-101) was found to be both safe and efficacious long-term, recent findings suggest. RDEB is known for being a rare blistering genodermatosis known...
Optimal Glycemic Control Could Slow Biological Aging in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

Exploratory analyses of data from the Look AHEAD trial suggest maintaining an HbA1c level of 7% or less was associated with smaller increases in frailty index over the 8-year study period when compared to their counterparts with an HbA1c level of 8% or greater. Mark Espeland, PhD. An analysis of...
More Than 1-in-4 Cardiologists Report Mental Health Conditions, Survey Finds

Data from a 2019 survey of more than 5000 cardiologists across the globe suggests 28% of the field may be experiencing some form of mental health condition, with results also shedding light on predictors of mental health conditions. Laxmi Mehta, MD. More than 1-in-4 cardiologists report experiencing mental health conditions,...
HBV Prevalence Widely Differs by Country in People who Inject Drugs

The prevalence of HBV among people who inject drugs was highest in East and Southeast Asia and lowest in Western Europe. People who inject drugs (PWID) are at a greater risk of hepatitis B virus (HBV), but that risk largely depends on which country they live in. A team, led...

