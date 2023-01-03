Read full article on original website
Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
Oregon Man Facing Charges Involving Missing Juvenile Located in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Oregon man is facing multiple charges as a result of an investigation involving a missing juvenile by Jamestown Police early Saturday. At around 6:30 am on Saturday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a motel on the city’s southwest side to investigate a missing juvenile report. Upon further investigation, Jamestown Police found that 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner had flown from Medford, Oregon to Fargo. Then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown. Allegedly, Turner had sexual intercourse with the juvenile at the motel.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
3 arrested after 200 fentanyl-laced pills found during Willmar traffic stop
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Three people in central Minnesota were arrested on Monday, after police found they were carrying 200 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.Law enforcement arrested the suspects during a traffic stop in Willmar. They also found close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, along with cash. One of the suspects had a warrant out for his arrest for theft. He also was out on bail for a second-degree assault charge and controlled substance charge.
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
House destroyed by fire near Richmond
(Richmond MN-) A home was destroyed by fire east of Richmond Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they got a call from 64-year-old Tom Goebel reporting that his garage has started on fire in the 22000 Block of Great Northern Drive on the south side of Schneider Lake. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and Cold Spring Fire Department. Upon arrival deputies found the house was fully engulfed with flames. Goebel was still in the home and was brought to safety at a nearby residence. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Walmart and Fleeing Police
(KNSI) — A 35-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed for suspected shoplifting and fleeing police. According to Sartell police, they were notified about 4:00 Thursday afternoon of a shoplifting in progress at the Sartell Walmart. When officers arrived, loss prevention told them the suspect left with unpaid merchandise, got into a car and drove off. Police say the suspect, Brandon Weeda, also had felony warrants for his arrest.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
Fire Departments Ask Residents To Shovel Around Hydrants
(KNSI) — Fire departments are reminding residents to make sure and clear snow around any fire hydrants located on their property. Sartell Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says crews don’t need much space to make things work. “The biggest thing is that we have just room for a firefighter...
UPDATE: Home Heavily Damaged by Fire Tuesday
(KNSI) — Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home near the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday by a 64-year-old man who said his garage had started on fire and was spreading to his home. A witness tells KNSI News the wind-whipped flames spread quickly.
E-learning day options are used up
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr.Jeff Holm says the district has exhausted their 5 allotted e-learning days. Holm says at this point, any additional snow days will be traditional cancellations, and they will need to consider whether or not additional snow days would need to be made up. He says "If we do make up days, they would be at the end of the school year."
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Sartell Seeing Commercial Building Boom
(KNSI) – The City of Sartell says several commercial businesses are in the process of building or expanding their presence in the community, including brand names like Chipotle, Dollar General, and Starbucks. The projects are in every stage of completion at this point. Dollar General has submitted plans but...
Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport
The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
Betty Miller
Betty M. Miller, 96, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Belview, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Home in Belview. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Belview with burial to follow in the Peace Memorial Gardens near Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and visitation will continue at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church from 9:30 – 10:30 am on Saturday.
