Mount Airy News
Stormwater grant targets troubled area
Mount Airy officials are awaiting word on an application seeking American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding targeting a section of town hit by stormwater runoff problems over the years. This involves a possible infrastructure improvement grant for the Aims Avenue area. It is a densely populated residential neighborhood in the...
Mount Airy News
City council serving up honors for tennis team
First it was the Bears’ state championship football team, and now the girls tennis squad at Mount Airy High School will receive official recognition by the city council for its like achievement. It is unusual for athletic teams from the same high school to win state titles within the...
WNCT
NC experts weigh in on House speaker election
For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker. For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker. New year brings new changes to...
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Taxes on gas to rise in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices. In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20. The increase comes from the need for more money to […]
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
New session of North Carolina legislature could bring more culture war issues
A shift in the balance of power plus high turnover at the state legislature will likely mean a different mix of bills on the agenda as the 2023 legislative session gets underway this month. A shift in the balance of power plus high turnover at the state legislature will likely...
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Charlotte Stories
NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents
The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NC program offers low-income residents assistance with heating bill
Applications are now open for North Carolina residents in need of help heating their homes this winter. As of Jan. 1, people can apply for the North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program. It is a federally-funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills. Households may...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WRAL
New North Carolina Carbon plan draws criticism
North Carolina law requires Duke Energy and other electric utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. North Carolina law requires Duke Energy and other electric utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
WRAL
Health insurance changes coming for state employees as multibillion-dollar state contract shifts
For the first time in four decades, a new company won the state contract to manage health insurance for more than 700,000 North Carolina state employees, teachers, retirees and their families, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Wednesday. Folwell said Aetna will take over the plan in 2025, replacing Blue Cross...
newsfromthestates.com
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
Mount Airy News
The Great Matrimony Mystery
Chuck and Brenda Pierson have been in Mount Airy this week trying to solve a mystery. The two have been in town celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary in a curious way — trying to find just where they were married. The couple, Ohio natives who have lived in the...
