Lorene Emaline Pare, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born September 17, 1932, in Oldfield, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oren and Maggie (Nance) Casey. She married Elwyn Gerald Pare on September 16, 1953, in Springfield, Missouri and he survives. Lorene was the church secretary at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City for 35 years until her retirement. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and loved helping with Vacation Bible School throughout the years. Her life revolved around serving God, her devotion to the church and her love for her family. She enjoyed her days of needlepoint and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Mary Kay Pare of Black Hawk, Colorado and Darrell and Stephanie Pare of New Bern, North Carolina; four grandchildren and spouses, Philip and Crystal Pare, Tyler Pare, Courtney and Jon Ward and Patrick Pare; two great grandchildren, Logan Pare and Abigail Ward; a brother and sister-in-law, James “J.B.” and Marcelene Casey of Ozark, Missouri; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Frank Dusek of Phillips, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Lewis of Nixa, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Julia Pare; a granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Pare; infant sister, Janet Casey; two sisters, Juanita Lambeth and Betty Holcomb and two brothers, Wayne Casey and Bill Casey. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards Street in Granite City on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Daniel Wilson and Rev. John Gamblin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

