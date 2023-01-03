Read full article on original website
James Rozell
James Daniel Rozell, 71, passed away peacefully in his home at 10:14pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1951, in Granite City, the son of the late Virgil and Thelma (Champion) Rozell. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Lisa and Eric Labarge of Wildwood, Missouri, three sons and two daughters in law: Stacey and Tricia Rozell of Belleville, Illinois, Kenny and Julie Rozell of St. Charles, Missouri, James (girlfriend: Peggy) Rozell of Highland, three grandchildren: Alex, Kayla, Ryhs, three step kids: Stephanie Rogers, Brittany Reich, Aaron Rogers, and the special niece: Angie Chism of Bethalto who was his caretaker.
Mickey Stoner
Mickey L. Stoner, 74, went home to be with the Lord, 10:20 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born May 29, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Lee William and Harriett (Hatton) Stoner. He was employed as a machinist for 32 years at...
Lorene Pare
Lorene Emaline Pare, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born September 17, 1932, in Oldfield, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oren and Maggie (Nance) Casey. She married Elwyn Gerald Pare on September 16, 1953, in Springfield, Missouri and he survives. Lorene was the church secretary at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City for 35 years until her retirement. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and loved helping with Vacation Bible School throughout the years. Her life revolved around serving God, her devotion to the church and her love for her family. She enjoyed her days of needlepoint and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Mary Kay Pare of Black Hawk, Colorado and Darrell and Stephanie Pare of New Bern, North Carolina; four grandchildren and spouses, Philip and Crystal Pare, Tyler Pare, Courtney and Jon Ward and Patrick Pare; two great grandchildren, Logan Pare and Abigail Ward; a brother and sister-in-law, James “J.B.” and Marcelene Casey of Ozark, Missouri; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Frank Dusek of Phillips, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Lewis of Nixa, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Julia Pare; a granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Pare; infant sister, Janet Casey; two sisters, Juanita Lambeth and Betty Holcomb and two brothers, Wayne Casey and Bill Casey. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards Street in Granite City on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Daniel Wilson and Rev. John Gamblin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Viola Winkle
Viola “Vi” Kathryn (Anderson) Winkle 100, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born on November 7,1922 in Howard Township, Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of the late Harry and Nellie (Christensen) Anderson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona and Geneva Anderson and a brother Neil Anderson. She married Emmett W. Winkle on December 26,1945 in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 24,1985. She is survived by Jackie (Roland) Baird of Port Charlotte, FL and Jim (Julie) Winkle of Chesterfield, MO. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Stacey (Steve) Cowern, San Antonio, TX, Amy (Tom Wright) Crook, Norristown, PA, Brian Baird, Godfrey IL, Emily (Jake) Meuth, St. Charles, MO, Allison (Rishi) Patel, Indianapolis, IN and five great-grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Cowern, Owen, Quinn and Willow Wright, and Hailey Meuth. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Ed Winkle, Edwardsville, IL and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Alan Womack
Alan Womack, 56, passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 15, 1966 in Alton to James S. & Carol L. (Harp) Womack. He married Dawn Voelkel on April 20, 1990 in Wood River. Alan owned and operated Womack Heating & Cooling in Jerseyville. He was also a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife: Dawn Womack of Jerseyville; his daughters: Samantha (Robert) Merkle of Jerseyville and Abigail Womack of Jerseyville; his granddaughters: Isabella & Everleigh Merkle of Jerseyville; his siblings: Edward (Debbie) Womack and Nancy (Tom) Spain; and his several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James Womack and Sheila Hunt. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A visitation will follow the next day from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm on January 8, 2023 at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Paul Lauschke, Jr.
Paul R. Lauschke, Jr. passed peacefully with this wife by his side on January 4, 2023. Paul was born to Paul R., Sr. and Evelyn (Schyberg) Lauschke, on May 15, 1934 in Chicago, Il. After his 1952 graduation from William Howard Taft High School, he attended the University of Illinois where he was the president of his fraternity, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Scott Logan
Scott A. Logan, 59, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. Born July 17, 1953 in St. Louis, he was a son of Harry Allen and Helen Irene (Sky) Logan. An ironworker for Local #392, Scott loved playing baseball and coaching little league teams. He...
Joanne Kuebrich
Joanne Kuebrich, 80, died at 3:18 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 3, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, she was the daughter of William G. and Margaret A. (Atteberry) Schott. On June 26, 1965 she married Richard L. Kuebrich in St. Joseph, MO. They were happily married for over 50 years. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2016. She is survived by three children, Julie Huber (Mark) of Bartlett, IL, Sarah Narkiewicz (David) of University City, MO, and Dr. Christopher Kuebrich of Fresno, CA, and seven grandchildren, Robert Huber, Thomas Huber, Zoe Kuebrich, Henry Narkiewicz, Leo Narkiewicz, Annie Narkiewicz, and Zane Kuebrich. She is also survived by her amazing brothers-in-law, John Kuebrich and David (Betsy Beyler) Kuebrich, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Kuebrich, and a sister, Mary Louise O’Connell.
Hope Theisen-Claxton
Hope Renea Theisen-Claxton, 66, died at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her son’s home in Bunker Hill. Born July 30, 1956 in Alton, she was the daughter of William Charles and Wanda (Siddens) Theisen. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto and retired as a school teacher for Metro East Lutheran High School. She enjoyed her cat, Ruby, red-winged black birds, beautiful flowers and writing poetry. She was also a Trekie. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving is a son, Gary James Claxton and daughter-in-law, Kristina Bushman of Bunker Hill, six grandchildren, McKayla Bushman, Anthony Bushman, Nicholas Claxton, Arianna Bushman, Drake Bushman, and Jamie Claxton. Also surviving are two brothers, William Theisen (Robin) of New Delhi, and Thomas Theisen of Alton, two sisters, Tammie Emons (Cliff) of Alton, and Gen Tindall (Scott) of Alton and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive, Bethalto, IL 62010. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Richard Feyerabend
Richard A. Feyerabend, 56, died at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1966 in Alton. Richard was a welder for McBride’s Metal and a United States Air Force Veteran. He married Cathy R. Rathert on January 1, 2011 in Alton. She survives.
Kenneth Lyerla
He was born on March 29, 1990, in Alton, IL, the son of Patrick and Lisa (Gurley) Lyerla. KJ was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He worked for Boeing as a technician. KJ enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad growing up. He loved listening to and recording his own music. KJ enjoyed and loved his lifelong friendship with all his friends he grew up with. He loved and enjoyed his family, including his loving Dog Maverick, very much. KJ enjoyed gaming, where he met his Loving Partner Jess Louise Weatherburn online playing Splitgate.
Rachel Counts
Rachel E. Counts, 42, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Godfrey. She was born on July 22, 1980 in Alton to Larry Counts, Sr. & Gwen (Morris) Myers. She is survived by her mother: Gwen (Geffrey) Myers; her 4 children, two of them are Cassandra Colley and Jason Myers; her grandson; and her siblings: Larry Counts, Terry Counts, and Brian Summers. She is preceded in death by her father and significant other Jason Madison. A visitiation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society.
Bryan Aaron Scott
Bryan Aaron Scott, 33, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on August 2, 1989, in Alton, Illinois, and is survived by his very loving parents, Jim and Sherry Scott. Also surviving are his brother Jason Scott, his sister-in-law Camille Scott, and his maternal grandparents, Vic and Judy Unterbrink. “Uncle Bryan” is also survived by a niece, Carmen Scott.
Evelyn Elmore
Evelyn M. Elmore, 88, died at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of Roy and Edith (Southward) Crain. She worked as an enrolled agent for the IRS and also for H & R Block. She married Harold E. Elmore on November 9, 1951 in Alton. He preceded her in death in August 2001. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Hal and LuAnn Elmore of Naperville, IL, two grandchildren, Lindsay Elmore and Lauren Stead (Zach), and two great grandchildren, Luke and Alex Stead. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Wannocott. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Timothy Appel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton
You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
Women of Distinction nominations open
It’s time to nominate an outstanding woman for her work in the community. The YWCA of Alton is seeking nominations for the 32nd Women of Distinction Awards to be handed out to honorees on May 4th during at dinner at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. More than...
Eagle Ice Festival kicks off eagle season
The eagles are coming to southwest Illinois – the American Bald Eagles that is. You can celebrate the return of the wintering eagles with the Alton Eagle Ice Festival this Saturday, January 7. There will be activities from 10am-2pm at locations in Alton, Hartford, and West Alton in Missouri.
Big Z-Marquette-Red Cross blood drive preview
Your browser does not support the audio element. With Brad Choat and Kira McGrotty talk about the upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive on Jan. 10 at Marquette Catholic in Alton, co-sponsored by The Big Z.
Argosy Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Dianna and Michael from Argosy Alton join the show to talk about an upcoming job fair on January 18 and why you should consider a night out at Argosy.
Letter to the Editor 1-5-23
For those unaware of the American Rescue Plan of Action (ARPA) funds, Alton received over$21MM in ARPA funds in 2022. The use of these funds is VERY restricted, misuse can result in stiff penalties, the least of which is Alton having to reimburse the misspent funds. Madison County also received ARPA funds and hired Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms, to ensure that the guidelines were followed. A couple months ago, a public hearing was held at City Hall, to read the department heads wish list and to meet the federal requirements of a “public hearing.”. There are some worthwhile expenditures cited, new HVAC systems for 5 city buildings, a ladder truck, 2 EMS ambulances, a street sweeper, paving equipment for our pothole filled streets, servers for the city’s IT dept, etc. The above-mentioned equipment will cost well over $12MM, leaving less than $9MM for other projects. One proposed used is one of the wildest ideas and biggest waste of money I’ve ever heard. Alton’s new comptroller, Debbie Dunlap has requested $8881,000 to erase 180+ day old delinquent trash pickup bills. Collection of this money is a function of her department, and if a collection letter doesn’t work, send another one, dig deep, find a good phone number, FILE A LIEN on the property. There are much worthier ways to spend this money, but to just be handed nearly a million dollars on behalf of people who refused to pay their bills is a slap in the face of every citizen in Alton. This is nothing but a money grab, and to even suggest this is shameful! By the way, these ARPA funds don’t have to designated until December 31, 2024. SLOW DOWN and come up with something that benefits Alton, not subsidize a delinquency that the comptroller’s department should never have allowed to get to this point!
