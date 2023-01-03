Read full article on original website
William C. Burnham
William C. Burnham of Boothbay unexpectedly passed away at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. William was born on Aug. 10, 1978 to Carlton and Hope (Morgan) Burnham. William grew up on Barters Island in Boothbay. He attended local schools and was a 1997 graduate of Boothbay Region High School.
Kathy Freeman
On Jan. 3, 2023, Kathy Freeman of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away. She was 38. She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman. Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area. Kathy loved animals and gave everything...
Lori Sibley
On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley of Wiscasset, Maine passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother, Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement and unconditional love were tremendous.
Southport agrees to 3-year lease extension for Cozy Harbor
In October, Southport selectmen negotiated a lease extension with Mike Nguyen and Louise Monroe to continue operating Cozy’s Dockside for three more years. On Jan. 4, the deal became official with both parties signing the agreement. Last year, selectmen awarded the lease to Nguyen and Monroe for one year. After a successful year, Nguyen and Monroe requested a three-year lease under the same financial details.
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Boothbay man missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man. Thomas P. Harris, age 60, was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd., Boothbay. His roommate reported finding...
Dec. 23 ‘King Tide’ in Wiscasset
Our thanks to Wiscasset’s Matt Haeberle for sharing these photos he took at the Wiscasset waterfront during the high spring tide and storm on Dec 23.
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 5, 2023
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on January 10, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. Selectman Bruce Peary has confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage that the Board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey...
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Multimedia “Getting Onboard” presentation at Waldo Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4-6 p.m., “Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the impacts of climate change in...
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
Bay Chamber’s Midday Concert Series with Rasa String Quartet
Bay Chamber presents their new Midday Concert Series with Rasa String Quartet on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 6 Central St. in Rockport Village. Formed in 2019, the Boston-based Rasa String Quartet is emerging as one of New England’s finest ensembles. The quartet received first prize in the Associazione Europea Di Musica E Comunicazione International Chamber Music Competition (Italy), and they have performed across the United States with appearances at Rockport Music, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society and Boston New Music Festival. Their program, featuring music by William Grant Still, Rhiannon Giddens and Beethoven, explores the art of musical portraiture through the vivid storytelling of folk traditions.
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
Jan. 6 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
$5K Reward Offered for Info on Theft of Guns from Maine Store
The ATF is offering a reward after several handguns were stolen from a sporting goods store in West Paris. Officials say it was approximately 12:19 a.m. on December 8th when two people broke into J&K Sporting Goods, located at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris. The pair stole several handguns before leaving the store. Now, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation into the thefts.
Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition
Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
