Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson discuss loaded Big 12, West Virginia game and more
Kansas basketball will look to keep its seven-game winning streak alive on Saturday as The Jayhawks travel east to take on West Virginia in Morgantown. KU will also be looking to start Big 12 3-0 and continue building its title challenge in the conference. In this game last year, KU dominated on its way to a 71-58 win.
WVU G Kedrian Johnson Ruled Out vs Kansas
The Mountaineers will be down a man this Saturday.
WBOY
WVU wrestling kicks off 2023 against Ohio
The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to begin the new year inside the WVU Coliseum against Ohio on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for Superhero Night in the Coliseum, as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a WVU wrestling, superhero-themed t-shirt. The contest has also been declared a True-Blue match, with all fans encouraged to wear Mountaineer blue. It’s also the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season.
West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former WVU WR Kaden Prather Commits to Transfer to Maryland. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Monday Night Football Postponed After Damar Hamlin Taken to Hospital. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett Showing Player He Can Become.
Veteran Kansas State Wildcats defender enters transfer portal after Sugar Bowl
A new Kansas State football player has entered the transfer portal
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Police: Fetal remains found behind building in West Virginia
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
WTRF
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
BREAKING: Search and rescue team seeking missing person in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person. This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County. Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police. Sheriff Howard is calling […]
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
Comments / 0