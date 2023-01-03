ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio

For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

8 Ohio medical updates

ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning. Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests

CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer

Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Fox 19

Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it’s an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians’ lives at risk. Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
OHIO STATE

