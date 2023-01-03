The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease. It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9. Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday. Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's legal proceeding comes more than two years after the riot. The latest: Barnett originally faced seven charges, including taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election. On Dec. 21, prosecutors added an eighth charge of civil disorder. Defense attorneys used this to argue for more time to prepare but were ultimately denied.

