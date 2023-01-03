Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Rep. Byron Donalds boosted for speaker by anti-McCarthy group
In the fourth and fifth round of voting for speaker, 20 Republicans backed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.), blocking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) from taking the position. Driving the news: This marks the first time both major parties have nominated a Black person to lead the House, per the Washington Post, with Democrats supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for the role.
Trump publicly urges House GOP to back McCarthy for speaker
Former President Trump on Wednesday urged his Republican colleagues to vote for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the speaker election. Why it matters: The House is at a complete standstill after McCarthy failed to secure the votes needed to be elected speaker on Tuesday — with 20 of his Republican colleagues voting for alternative candidates in the last of three separate ballots.
Pelosi's "Squad" nightmare becomes McCarthy's reality
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is suffering the nightmare scenario that Speaker Nancy Pelosi narrowly dodged when she regained the gavel in 2019. Why it matters: Today's Republican rebels are a much bigger threat to the party than the left-wing Squad ended up being for Democrats. McCarthy failed at his...
MTG doubles down on McCarthy support as rebels paralyze House GOP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is standing behind House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's faltering bid for the speakership, criticizing hardliners who have turned against the California Republican. Why it matters: It's a sign of Greene's play to link herself with McCarthy to gain legitimacy and influence in the GOP. Driving...
McCarthy loses 9th ballot as House speakership vote chaos stretches to Day 3
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday lost his speakership bid for a ninth time, despite making concessions to his party’s detractors, as the ongoing Republican failure to reach a consensus has ground the chamber's work to a halt. The big picture: The House spectacle this week has put...
Biden: House's failure to elect speaker is "embarrassing"
President Biden said Wednesday that the House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker is "embarrassing" but that the stalemate is "not my problem." Why it matters: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) lost his bid for the speakership during three rounds of voting before the House adjourned without a speaker on Tuesday.
McCarthy closer to speakership after 14 GOP holdouts flip
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy was on the brink of clinching the speakership Friday after a group of 14 previous Republican holdouts flipped their votes to support the California lawmaker, marking the first major breakthrough in negotiations this week. State of play: The change came during the chamber's 12th straight...
Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow to retire
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election and will retire when her fourth term ends in 2025. Why it matters: The Democrat's retirement adds to Michigan's status as a premier 2024 election battleground state. Details: Stabenow said in a statement Thursday that she will leave Congress...
Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly criticizes Lauren Boebert over House speakership vote
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted fellow far-right lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday for opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) muddled bid for House speakership. Why it matters: Thursday marks the third day the House has adjourned without electing a speaker — and the 11th time McCarthy has failed...
House Democrats connect Jan. 6 to GOP's speakership fight
On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Democrats said the speakership fight waged by 20 House GOP rebels is a sign of how little progress has been made toward unity. Between the lines: "The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what...
Austin-area lawmakers stymie McCarthy's bid for speaker
Two Central Texas Republican members of the U.S. House have been giving Kevin McCarthy grief as the GOP leader seeks the speakership. Catch up quick: McCarthy has lost his bid for the role 11 times so far. Driving the news: Chip Roy, who represents parts of southwest Austin, and Michael...
Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on desk in Pelosi's office starts Monday
The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease. It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9. Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday. Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's legal proceeding comes more than two years after the riot. The latest: Barnett originally faced seven charges, including taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election. On Dec. 21, prosecutors added an eighth charge of civil disorder. Defense attorneys used this to argue for more time to prepare but were ultimately denied.
GOP rebels cash in on McCarthy misery
House Republicans leading the fight against Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid are using the push to help finance their campaigns. Why it matters: The three-day deadlock has brought the House to a standstill and prevented newly elected members from being sworn in. For some members, though, the fight itself has a financial upside.
Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll seek common ground, pledges open door
Gov. Katie Hobbs said the people of Arizona have given her a clear directive "to find common ground, work with people and not political parties, and embrace the challenges that stand before us" in her inauguration speech Thursday.What's happening: Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne were publicly sworn in and gave inauguration speeches at the ceremony at the Capitol. The five statewide officials were formally sworn in on Monday in accordance with the Arizona Constitution.Between the lines: As Arizona's 24th governor, Hobbs said some of her...
Our democracy two years after Jan. 6
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost a stunning 11 rounds of voting for the House speaker position this week, and there's no end to the standoff in sight. Of course, all of this has been unfolding in the lead-up to the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Plus, California's stormy...
