Drivers going to Bisbee via State Route 80 should expect delays and plan accordingly as construction on the Mule Pass Tunnel begins on Jan. 8. According to an Arizona Department of Transportation press release, SR 80 near Bisbee will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Jan. 13.

BISBEE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO