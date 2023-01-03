ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

25newsnow.com

3 people rescued from Tuesday morning fire in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY (25 News Now) - A Green Valley home is damaged after a Tuesday morning fire, which resulted in three people being rescued from their home. It happened around 9:30 AM Tuesday at a house near the intersection of East Main and Barker in Green Valley. The Fire Chief...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
azpm.org

Nighttime closure of tunnel near Bisbee

Drivers going to Bisbee via State Route 80 should expect delays and plan accordingly as construction on the Mule Pass Tunnel begins on Jan. 8. According to an Arizona Department of Transportation press release, SR 80 near Bisbee will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Jan. 13.
BISBEE, AZ

