Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel closed due to project near Bisbee
The Arizona Department of Transportation notifies drivers of overnight closures on State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel.
Shipping container border wall removal begins in Cochise County
The shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border are now officially coming down. KGUN 9 got an up-close view of the progress in Cochise County.
Over 90 pounds of cocaine found near Sierra Vista
Agents and a K9 were able to find illegal drugs near Sierra Vista, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
25newsnow.com
3 people rescued from Tuesday morning fire in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY (25 News Now) - A Green Valley home is damaged after a Tuesday morning fire, which resulted in three people being rescued from their home. It happened around 9:30 AM Tuesday at a house near the intersection of East Main and Barker in Green Valley. The Fire Chief...
azpm.org
Nighttime closure of tunnel near Bisbee
Drivers going to Bisbee via State Route 80 should expect delays and plan accordingly as construction on the Mule Pass Tunnel begins on Jan. 8. According to an Arizona Department of Transportation press release, SR 80 near Bisbee will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Jan. 13.
Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board swears in new members
Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board swears in two new board members Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Comments / 0