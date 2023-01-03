ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

303magazine.com

Recent Rebrand of Barbed Wire Reef Honors Modern Mexican Fare

Nestled in our cherished Berkeley neighborhood lies Barbed Wire Reef GourMexican, an upscale yet casual eatery that mimics the feel of a five-star tropical resort. After its recent rebrand, this site is on track to become a local’s everyday stop — perfect for those who need a welcoming place to unwind.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 1/4 – 1/9

Denver has some captivating events lined up this weekend. Start it off by looking at some itty bitty teeny tiny art at Spectra Art Space and end it with getting a historical and cultural lesson about Colorado’s food influences while you dine on a multi-course meal curated by Chef Jared at Dos Luches Brewery. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Dig Into January – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Meet Four Social Justice Advocates Running for Denver Mayor

After 12 years in office, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is nearing his term limit. As of early January, over 20 candidates have announced a bid for the 2023 Denver Mayoral election. Ready for a shake-up in city leadership, candidates range from government officials, business leaders and grassroots activists. The Mayor’s...
DENVER, CO
Minha D.

Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado

As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
DENVER, CO
sillyamerica.com

The Yearling – Big Chair with Horse in Denver, Colorado

This Denver roadside attraction will have you saying yea or nay. Actually, it will have you saying both yay and neigh! It is The Yearling, a big red chair with a horse in Denver, Colorado. The Yearling features a 21-foot tall, 10-foot wide red-painted steel chair. Standing on top of...
DENVER, CO
K99

Denver Zoo Announces 2023 Free Days

If you are wanting to go to the Denver Zoo for free this year, there are a half dozen dates that you could possibly go. When it comes to the Denver Zoo's free days, you aren't able to just walk to the gate and get in for free. Here is what you need to know:
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO

