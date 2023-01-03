Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on a ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dorrian Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."
Damar Hamlin: Local cardiologist describes injury sustained during Bengals, Bills game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game with the Buffalo Bills was postponed after a Buffalo Bills player was taken off the field in an ambulance. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after being hit, but his heartbeat was restored by medical personnel. While...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd speak for first time since Monday's game
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. In the latest update, University of Cincinnati doctors shared that Hamlin is slowly waking up and communicating, even asking via a...
Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition say Buffalo Bills
Injured Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest but remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Buffalo Bills.Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills tweeted on Wednesday.The team’s update came after...
thecomeback.com
NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision
The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
How Sabres showed their support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin ahead of matchup vs. Capitals
The Buffalo Sabres are set to hit the ice on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals, but the team wanted to show that they are thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. To show their support for Hamlin, every Sabres player was shown wearing a “Love for 3″ t-shirt in...
Dr. Nandi answers questions concerning Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi is answering viewer questions regarding what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Cincinnati second graders write get-well cards for Bills' Damar Hamlin
Elementary school students in Cincinnati have made get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin while he remains in the hospital.
After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed, this is what coach Sean McDermott told the Bengals coach
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field at Paycor Stadium in an ambulance during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, both teams were left processing what had just happened. Bengals coach Zac Taylor called it an unprecedented situation when he met with reporters Wednesday in Cincinnati....
NFL cancels Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be rescheduled for a later date. USA Today NFL and Olympic Sports reporter Tyler Dragon joins to discuss the schedule and NFL playoff implications heading into Week 18.
A cardiologist's view of what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Key questions and answers about the injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered, and what it might mean for his health.
Buffalo takes big Week 18 step amid Damar Hamlin situation
The Buffalo Bills will hold meetings and a walk-through, but will not have a media availability today, Buffalo’s Public Relations team stated in a Wednesday tweet. A high-ranking official in the Bills organization said they broke down crying after day and night-long meetings on Tuesday because of the “heaviness of the current situation,” according to a CNN report. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday as he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was listed in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
