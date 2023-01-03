ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition say Buffalo Bills

Injured Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest but remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Buffalo Bills.Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills tweeted on Wednesday.The team’s update came after...
thecomeback.com

NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision

The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Buffalo takes big Week 18 step amid Damar Hamlin situation

The Buffalo Bills will hold meetings and a walk-through, but will not have a media availability today, Buffalo’s Public Relations team stated in a Wednesday tweet. A high-ranking official in the Bills organization said they broke down crying after day and night-long meetings on Tuesday because of the “heaviness of the current situation,” according to a CNN report. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday as he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was listed in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
BUFFALO, NY

