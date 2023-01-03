ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said.

A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.

Officials have so far declined to say what happened at the home or how the victim was injured. The district attorney’s office will review the case.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by Clintonville police and the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service.

Wausau, WI
