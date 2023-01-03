Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Aldon Addington, Artist
Fred Martino talks with artist Aldon Addington. The retired Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor is still creating sculptures, some of which were recently installed at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. A video provided by the college precedes the interview.
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
wsiu.org
SIU School of Law, SIU Edwardsville team up to offer students joint law, MPA program
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University School of Law and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville have joined to offer a JD/MPA program, which allows students to earn both degrees simultaneously with fewer courses, in turn providing enhanced career opportunities for leadership in public agencies and other fields. The School...
kbsi23.com
Carterville, IL woman arrested on murder charge of boyfriend’s March 2022 death in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Carterville, Ill. woman faces charges after Paducah Police say she murdered her boyfriend in 2022. Aaryan Kelley, 22, of Carterville, Ill. faces charges of murder/domestic violence. Kelley initially claimed her boyfriend died after falling down a flight of steps, according to the Paducah Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
KFVS12
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
wjpf.com
Walker’s Bluff General Store to close
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
cilfm.com
One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
KFVS12
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2. The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Route 3 near Refuge Road. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
wrul.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Report 1/5/2023
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a busy day and had multiple arrests on their hands on Wednesday. A 41 year old Cisne man was arrested on Wednesday. Robert Seymore was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. The burglary charges stem from a series of burglaries that occurred in the rural Cisne area. After an extensive investigation evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Seymore. Upon his arrest the department found him to be in possession of methamphetamine resulting in an additional charge. He also had an active warrant out of Clay County for burglary at the time of his arrest. During the investigation they learned of the location of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been stolen out of Wayne County. The Richland county Sheriff’s Office was contacted and was able to locate the motorcycle for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, it will be returned to the owner. Additional arrests are expected.
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
wsiu.org
The Arbor District is trying to put an end to a rash of shootings in its neighborhood
A neighborhood organization in Carbondale is trying to be pro-active to stop violence from growing in its midst. The Arbor District Neighborhood Association reports it has had a rash of shootings, including one on Monday when a neighbor's video doorbell recorded the shooter and the gunshots in his front yard.
