ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Last thing’ NHS needs is strikes, warns health chief

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eDwh_0k1obdUN00

A leading health chief has urged the Government to reopen talks with unions over pay, saying the “last thing” the NHS needs is four days of strikes in January.

Matthew Taylor , chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said the current situation in the health service is “very difficult” as it grapples with too few staff and high demand exacerbated by flu and Covid.

It comes after warnings over an “intolerable” situation in the NHS, with patients facing long waits for treatment, ambulances delayed, and thousands of beds taken up with medically-fit people who should not be there.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has repeated its claim that somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying each week as a result of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care.

Chris Hopson , chief strategy officer at NHS England, has said the health service does not “recognise these numbers”.

Mr Taylor told BBC Breakfast: “There’s no doubt the situation is very difficult – that’s why many trusts have declared critical incidents.

“We are not able to provide the level of service we want to provide…

“The simple reality here is that the health service is caught between the fact that it has limited capacity, particularly when it comes to workforce – 130,000 vacancies – and a level of demand that it is difficult to meet in ordinary times.

“When you add in flu and Covid, which doesn’t just affect patients but also means many staff are off ill, that’s when you get to this very difficult situation we’re in.”

Asked if cases of flu and Covid have peaked, he said: “I think it’s very difficult to be clear. I don’t think the statistics would give us reason to feel that we have peaked – January is normally the hardest month for the health service.

“So I think the one thing that we can say is that it’s going to carry on being tough, and that’s why it’s important to be clear about the situation and it’s important to have clear messages to the public.

Four days of strikes on top of the situation we’re in now is the last thing we need

Matthew Taylor, NHS Confederation

“But also… it’s really important that, as ministers return to their desks, that they consider ways of reopening negotiations with the trade unions because four days of strikes on top of the situation we’re in now is the last thing we need.”

Ambulance staff are set to walk out on January 11 and 23 in a dispute over pay, while nursing staff will strike for two consecutive days on January 18 and 19.

Mr Taylor said that, over the longer term, the NHS needs “sustained investment”, adding: “The Government in its autumn statement last year committed at last – after many years of delay – to a workforce strategy.

“Over time, if we have a proper workforce strategy and it is properly funded, that will make a difference.

“The Prime Minister has talked about the health service as a priority this year, and I think on one hand we’ve got to find ways of getting through this winter, but on the other hand we’ve got to commit to doing whatever we need to do to ensure that we enter next winter in a less fragile state.”

They should be elsewhere being looked after in social care; they can’t be discharged, which means that the patients in the emergency department can’t be admitted to hospital

Richard Webber, College of Paramedics

Elsewhere, Sally Warren,, director of policy at the King’s Fund think tank, said tens of thousands of people are waiting for social care assessments, which has an impact on hospitals.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “while they’re waiting, their condition might deteriorate and they may end up in the NHS system, be that with their GP, with NHS 111, or at the hospital front door”.

Richard Webber, spokesman for the College of Paramedics, said hospitals are “full of patients who should be elsewhere”, with many hospitals having 100 or 200 patients who should not be there due to being medically fit.

“They should be elsewhere being looked after in social care; they can’t be discharged, which means that the patients in the emergency department can’t be admitted to hospital,” he said.

People should get vaccinated for Covid, they should also get a flu vaccination

Transport Secretary Mark Harper

A joint statement from the president of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh, Professor Andrew Elder, and the president of the Society for Acute Medicine, Dr Tim Cooksley, said the groups “have never been more concerned about standards of acute medical care across hospitals in the UK than we are now”.

It added: “At no point in the pandemic has the situation been as difficult. Whilst Covid-19 has not left us, and influenza is now contributing, these infections are not the primary cause of the problems.

“With patients waiting many, many hours to be assessed and treated, sometimes in ambulances queueing outside our hospitals, the maxim that our patients should receive ‘the right care, in the right place, at the right time’ has never been further away from the reality of what is actually being provided.

“This is an issue central to patient safety and quality of care… If the current situation is not a crisis in acute care we ask our governments to define what they believe a crisis to be.”

Well over a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with the British Medical Association (BMA) saying the Government’s “political choices” are leading to patients “dying unnecessarily”.

Downing Street said on Tuesday the Government has been “up front” with the public about the pressure the NHS would face this winter.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged that the current pressure on the health service was an “unprecedented challenge”.

He added: “I think we have been up front with the public long in advance of this winter that because of the pandemic and the pressures it’s placed in the backlog of cases that this would be an extremely challenging winter, and that is what we are seeing.”

He told reporters the pandemic was among the biggest causes of the current pressures on the NHS, but also pointed to delayed discharges as a reason.

Asked if the Prime Minister thought the NHS was in crisis, his spokesman said: “This is certainly an unprecedented challenge for the NHS brought about, as I say, by a number of factors.”

On strike action, he said: “It remains the option for those considering strike action to not follow that course of action.

“Clearly, any strike action seeks to disrupt the service provided and it’s no different for the NHS.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike

Another strike by ambulance workers has been announced in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.Unite said its ambulance members will walk out on January 23.The union said it will work with local trusts to ensure life and limb emergency cover.More than 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will be involved in the walkout.The general public must be as mystified as our ambulance workers as to why the Government is not moving heaven and earth to solve this disputeOnay Kasab, UniteUnite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute as...
The Independent

Hospital discharge rate for medically fit patients falls to new low

The proportion of medically fit patients leaving hospitals in England has fallen to a new low, figures show.An average of 20,302 people per day were ready to be discharged last week, of which 63% stayed in their beds and only 37% left hospital.This is the lowest discharge rate since the current data began in November 2021.There is a sharp contrast in rates across the country, with 44% of medically fit patients in eastern England discharged last week, compared with just 27% in north-west England and 31% in south-west England, according to analysis by the PA news agency.The rate in London...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
The Independent

Take tests to ensure hearing loss diagnosed early, public urged

Just 6 per cent of the British public who had not already been diagnosed with a hearing condition took a hearing test in 2021, according to new research from the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), despite 98 per cent of people agreeing that their hearing is important to them.That compares poorly with takeup for dental check-ups (53 per cent), eye tests (46 per cent) and blood pressure examinations (44 per cent).The RNID says that its findings indicate that hearing checks appear to be the “poor relation” when it comes to personal healthcare and urged the public to take...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy