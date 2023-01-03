Kings of Indigo Finds Its Rescuer

Kings was dead… long live the Kings!

Sustainable Dutch jeanswear brand Kings of Indigo (KOI) has found the “restart” it said it was seeking when it declared bankruptcy in November and was forced to close shop.

The Amsterdam-based brand, launched by founder and 2020 Rivet 50 honoree Tony Tonnaer in 2012, has been resurrected from its freshly dug grave by new owners Kathrin and Sebastian Proft, a couple who owns and manages three other sustainable fashion companies in Germany and Austria: German fashion retailer Dollinger and the Stapf and Feli & Hans (formerly H. Moser) brands.

The duo officially acquired Kings of Indigo on Dec. 21 by registering Kings of Indigo B.V., which replaces the previous owner KOI International B.V.

The financial terms of the deal were not revealed but the label announced its return via an Instagram post on Dec. 22 that stated, “We’ll be back soon.” It added that KOI was already working to relaunch its online store and said that it would return to social media in the days ahead.

Although most of Kings of Indigo’s original personnel will be retained and the brand will continue to operate from Amsterdam, Sebastian Proft will now lead the sales and finance department. In addition, Mariska Stolwijk, who previously headed KOI’s product team, has been named as the new general manager.

Tonnaer, however, will not be returning.

The new owners said that they fully expect the Spring/Summer 2023 collection to be produced and delivered on time and that Kings of Indigo will return to trade shows such as Seek in Berlin and Modefabriek in Amsterdam this month.