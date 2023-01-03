2022: The year in pictures

A year packed full of news, saw Vladimir Putin’s Russia invade Ukraine, the UK live through three Prime Ministers in three months and Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In sport we were treated to a Winter Olympics and Commonwealth games, the England women ‘brought it home’ at the summer Euros and Lionel Messi finally won the one trophy missing in his cabinet - the world cup - as Argentina overcame France in an epic final.

Millions protested across the globe this year, the climate crisis was a major theme, as well as focus falling on the US after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, restricting abortion access in many parts of the country. Demonstrations also erupted in Iran later in the year, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police.

And, photographers were there to capture all the heartache, conflict and beauty of another tumultuous year. The Independent has put together the best photography of 2022 taken from photojournalist from around the world.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram