2022: The year in pictures

By Charlotte Hodges and Alex Hickson
 3 days ago

A year packed full of news, saw Vladimir Putin’s Russia invade Ukraine, the UK live through three Prime Ministers in three months and Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In sport we were treated to a Winter Olympics and Commonwealth games, the England women ‘brought it home’ at the summer Euros and Lionel Messi finally won the one trophy missing in his cabinet - the world cup - as Argentina overcame France in an epic final.

Millions protested across the globe this year, the climate crisis was a major theme, as well as focus falling on the US after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, restricting abortion access in many parts of the country. Demonstrations also erupted in Iran later in the year, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police.

And, photographers were there to capture all the heartache, conflict and beauty of another tumultuous year. The Independent has put together the best photography of 2022 taken from photojournalist from around the world.

January

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvdnG_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gL5i_0k1obX8t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFlOU_0k1obX8t00

February

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzTq4_0k1obX8t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ig2to_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIjuF_0k1obX8t00

March

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0U8J_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhEC7_0k1obX8t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zngLx_0k1obX8t00

April

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgNEw_0k1obX8t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iifIE_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MwTF_0k1obX8t00

May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXD6u_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaUNx_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b4kp_0k1obX8t00

June

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xPHF_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ud5wi_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bibeP_0k1obX8t00

July

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9QqF_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKC8H_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeUpe_0k1obX8t00

August

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAxdS_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMRAy_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCDBJ_0k1obX8t00

September

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cR4F_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq7pS_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sol5V_0k1obX8t00

October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJ0Nh_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zYV8_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbrxq_0k1obX8t00

November

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymtG7_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDXnL_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcnYR_0k1obX8t00

December

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fauME_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3yLP_0k1obX8t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArFFZ_0k1obX8t00

The Independent

The Independent

