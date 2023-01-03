Soap spoilers 2023: EastEnders baby twist and shocking Emmerdale secret teased in new year previews

As the world rings in 2023 with new resolutions and goals, TV soaps will also be switching things up with exciting new storylines and scandals.

After a busy Christmas period, which saw the exit of Danny Dyer and the shock revelation of a 12-year-old being pregnant on EastEnders , as well as the return of more long-lost relatives to Coronation Street and Emmerdale , you can expect 2023 to be an explosive year on screen.

Here’s our (spoiler-packed) guide to this year’s soaps...

EastEnders

It’s going to be another exciting year in Walford, with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) struggling to rebuild her life alone after husband Mick (Dyer) went missing.

Pregnant Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) will see her relationship with Zack Hudson (James Farrar), the father of her child who she had a fling with, put to the test by a number of factors, including new and old faces.

There’s another pregnancy on the scene too, this time the shock pregnancy of 12-year-old Lily Slater (Lilia Turner) that was announced on New Year’s Day. This will test Martin Fowler (James Bye) and her mother Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Parents Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) are also struggling as their teenage daughter Amy Mitchell’s (Ellie Dadd) mental health problems continue.

With Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) living with incurable cancer, she will be spending her final months with partner Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), embarking on one final journey and forming bonds with her long-lost mother Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit).

After Keanu Taylor (Chris Klenshaw) returned to Albert Square in December, he’ll also be looking to claim back his son Albie, while potentially reigniting sparks with Sharon (Letitia Dean).

Coronation Street

It’s the young actors (dubbed the soap’s “brat pack”) who will be leading things at Corrie this year, with plenty of thrilling stories around.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) who will be in “mortal danger”, while the controversial 2022 storyline that saw Max Turner (Paddy Vever) being groomed into an extremist right-wing gang, will reach a head in early 2023.

Max will then try and reintegrate himself into his family after being “red-pilled” and pushing them away.

After Jacob Hay (James Ryan) reconnected with his estranged dad Damon (Ciaran Griffiths), the 16-year-old will find himself getting caught up in his father’s drug smuggling schemes.

There’s also a suggestion that Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), who last year killed Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) could strike again.

In a more light-hearted plot, newly engaged Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) will be looking to tie the knot in 2023.

Emmerdale

Following the death of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) last year, the Emmerdale family will be attempting to put themselves back together in 2023.

However, the arrival of the Dingle family’s estranged long-lost brother Caleb (William Ash) will spell trouble as he works to regain his family’s trust.

For Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt), the recently revealed knowledge of wife Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) affair will continue to drive a wedge between the pair.

Another relationship drama will continue for engaged couple Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), as Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is secretly pregnant with Mackenzie’s child.

The town’s B&B has also been given a makeover, bringing with it two new owners to the town who are bound to stir up the drama.