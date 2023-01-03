Mick Lynch says government is ‘doing nothing’ about £2bn cuts to railway system

Mick Lynch has suggested the government is “doing nothing” to stop £2 billion cuts to the railway system.

The RMT boss spoke on Tuesday (3 January) as fresh train strikes caused disruption across the UK.

“It’s £2bn of cuts that they’re bringing on the railway and another £2bn on London Underground , so what we’ve done is raised the issue and stopped the implementation of drastic changes,” Mr Lynch told The Independent .

“What we’ve got to do now is move towards a settlement and the only people who can facilitate that are the government and they’re doing nothing.”

