Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 5, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the morning of New Year's Day, Officers responded to the Holiday Inn, 4001 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an assault that occurred. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated they were assaulted by someone known to them. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time. Charges of Burglary in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 4th Degree and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree will be sent to the prosecutor for review.
WAFB Man Injured in NYE Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred New Year's Eve in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 25-year-old Ahn N. Le of Whiteman Air Force Base, was at Route D and Route Y just after 7 p.m., when Le failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across the roadway, ran off the right side and struck a ditch.
Belton woman dies from injuries after New Year's Day shooting in Miami County
The victim of a shooting on New Year's Day in Miami County died Tuesday from injuries, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
kjluradio.com
Dallas County woman charged with DWI crash in Camden County pleads guilty, ordered to pay fine
A woman from Dallas County is sentenced for causing a DWI crash with serious injuries. Lillian Lange, of Tunas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor last month. During yesterday’s hearing, Lange was ordered to pay a $680 fine.
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
921news.com
From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax
I am pleased to report I had a productive meeting with the Bates County Commission this morning regarding the Coroner’s Office budget for 2023. I was very pleased to confirm that the Coroner’s Office came in significantly under budget for 2022. Using that data, I submitted a budget request of almost $19,000 LESS than last year.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing
On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
Bolivar woman charged with death of 14-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being accused of abusing a child until it was dead in Polk County. Ashley Dawn Cameron, 35, of Bolivar, was arrested and booked into the Polk County jail around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Cameron is formally charged with felonies: one count of abuse or neglect of a […]
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/03)
Issued citation for speeding to Tonya Seal of Warsaw. Issued citation for speeding and arrested Hope Fawcette, age 23 of Montrose for a outstanding warrant. Arrested Caral Bell age 62 of Calhoun for a outstanding warrant. Leaving the scene of a crash – 300 blk S. Smith / report taken...
Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster of Warsaw, was on Highway U, north of Von Holten Road around 12:30 p.m., when Foster failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence
A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.
Domestic Violence Incident Leads to Sedalia Woman’s Arrest
Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Park at 6:13 a.m. Sunday for a property damage report due to a domestic violence incident. The caller said that his fiance` struck him in the head several times with a closed fist, pointed a loaded firearm at him, his mother and his daughter. He then pushed over his motorcycle before she left the scene in an intoxicated condition, according to the report.
KCTV 5
Grain Valley Police Department warns of phone scammer claiming to be chief, captain
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grain Valley police want residents to be aware that someone has been calling residents, claiming to be their police chief or a captain. According to the police department, concerned residents have called them and said that they received a call from an individual called the claiming to be Captain Palecek and/or Captain Hedger.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE TO ACCEPT GRANT MONEY FOR CONNECTING LIBERTY PARK TO KATY TRAIL
The Sedalia City Council accepted a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant to extend the Katy bicycle and walking trail during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the project would give a good trail to connect Liberty Park with the Katy Trail or Katy Depot. Shaw stated the...
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Lecia Michelle Parnell, 47, of Sedalia, in the 1200 block of Elm Hills Drive for a Violation of Protection Order. Bond was set at $1500 cash or surety. Parnell also faces charges from Cooper County for Person With Serious Infectious Disease Knowingly Exposing Disease to Another Person.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were called to an address in the 2500 block of Kay Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. Upon contact with the reporting party, they stated that after a small physical confrontation, the suspect had left the scene. A short distance from the residence, the intoxicated suspect was located and detained. The subject had four Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants and one Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant. The warrants carried charges of Minor in Possession of Alcohol, two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Anthony Rojas, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail with a cash only bond of $490.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0