This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the morning of New Year's Day, Officers responded to the Holiday Inn, 4001 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an assault that occurred. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated they were assaulted by someone known to them. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time. Charges of Burglary in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 4th Degree and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree will be sent to the prosecutor for review.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO