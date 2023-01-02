Read full article on original website
Not even 24 hours into the New Year, Rolling Stone Magazine decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres. With that being said, […]
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Fans Say Taylor Swift 'Undeserving' of Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers Placement Despite Being An Icon
After Rolling Stone recently updated their 200 Greatest Singers of All Time article, everyone was furious after not seeing a particular singer on the coveted list. While many of the artists included in the Top 10 placements deserved it, what seemed to be missing from the mix was perhaps one of the t vocalists in recent memory - Celine Dion.
Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”
Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
Micky Dolenz Once Remade 1 Monkees Song With Eastern Instruments
Micky Dolenz once covered one of The Monkees' songs so it sounded more like Eastern music with the help of Mike Nesmith's son.
Ranking ‘American Idol’ Winner Jordin Sparks’ Best Songs
Before Jordin Sparks stepped into the Dancing With The Stars ballroom, she had an interesting music career. Let’s revisit some of her hit tracks, from solo releases to song collaborations. 10. “Celebrate”. This song was created when the youngest American Idol winner teamed up with an international pop...
The Beatles ‘Changed the Competitive Landscape’ of Music According to the Beach Boys’ Mike Love
The Beatles made an impact on the global music scene. Here's what The Beach Boys' Mike Love said about the rock group and how they changed the music landscape.
KISS Rocker Gene Simmons Blasts Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Singers List After Snub
Legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons is letting the world know that he doesn’t care about a Rolling Stone list. The list describes the Top 200 singers of all time. Rolling Stone snubbed a lot of musical icons in the process of making their list. Gene Simmons told the outlet...
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Micky Dolenz Has a Theory Why The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’ Has Been Covered So Many Times
Micky Dolenz discussed The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" after he was asked why the Prefab Four's music continued to fascinate younger listeners.
