Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
WAFB Man Injured in NYE Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred New Year's Eve in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 25-year-old Ahn N. Le of Whiteman Air Force Base, was at Route D and Route Y just after 7 p.m., when Le failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across the roadway, ran off the right side and struck a ditch.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster of Warsaw, was on Highway U, north of Von Holten Road around 12:30 p.m., when Foster failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue because it had a faulty headlight. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered through investigation that the driver's Missouri privileges were revoked. William Scott Gudde, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing
On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
Domestic Violence Incident Leads to Sedalia Woman’s Arrest
Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Park at 6:13 a.m. Sunday for a property damage report due to a domestic violence incident. The caller said that his fiance` struck him in the head several times with a closed fist, pointed a loaded firearm at him, his mother and his daughter. He then pushed over his motorcycle before she left the scene in an intoxicated condition, according to the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Sedalia Plaza, 2915 West Broadway Boulevard, on a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. The vehicle also didn't have a working license plate light.
Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True
I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were called to an address in the 2500 block of Kay Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. Upon contact with the reporting party, they stated that after a small physical confrontation, the suspect had left the scene. A short distance from the residence, the intoxicated suspect was located and detained. The subject had four Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants and one Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant. The warrants carried charges of Minor in Possession of Alcohol, two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Anthony Rojas, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail with a cash only bond of $490.
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
Awesome 92.3
The Friday Happy Hour With Rob & Mike
Want To See The Boss On The Cheap? Head to Tulsa... Or Not. The $25 dollar tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in Tulsa vs. the $100 cost for Kansas City may not be as big a bargain as it seems after doing the math. Missouri's Underground Complex That Would Make...
Leisure Pool At Heckart To Close for One Week For Repairs
The warm water Leisure Pool at the Heckart Community Center will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14 for surge tank repairs. During recent testing, the Surge Tank for the Leisure Pool was found to have a leak. Repairs will take place during the week long shut down while the surge tank is still under warranty.
Awesome 92.3
‘Fire & Ice’ Slated for January 27
Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation will host their annual fund-raiser and most-anticipated event of the year, “Fire & Ice,” on Jan. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme will be Glitz & Glam Gala. The event will be held at Milestones Barn in Warrensburg and...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0