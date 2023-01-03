Read full article on original website
Raiders fall to Urbana in bowling
The Benjamin Logan bowling teams competed against Urbana Thursday night at Southwest Lanes. The Varsity Lady Raiders lost 2,644 – 2,137. Leading the way for Benjamin Logan was Malori Barnes with a 348 series (188, 160), Ellie Heim rolled a 198 game, Reece Plikerd chipped in with a 185 game and Lorali Klopfenstein added a 152 game.
Saturday basketball results
Area basketball teams were in action Saturday. In a game streamed at peakofohiotv.com, the Bellefontaine varsity girls ran past Kenton Ridge Saturday afternoon 57-41. The Lady Chiefs started the game off with an 11-0 run. Turnovers spelled disaster for KR as they committed 23 for the game, 12 in the...
Monford A. “Monty” Forsythe Jr.
Monford A. “Monty” Forsythe Jr., 85, of West Liberty and formerly of Lewistown, passed away peacefully at 6:07 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Green Hills Center in West Liberty, Ohio. He was born on October 9, 1937, in West Mansfield, Ohio, a son of the late Monford Arnold Forsythe Sr. and Madeline (Tackett) Forsythe-Kindle.
Lady Chiefs run past WG – Thursday High School and Middle School basketball scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls ran past Waynesfield-Goshen 63-35. Leading the Lady Chiefs was Quinlan Zedeker with a career-high 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 steals, Lexi Robinson poured in 11 points, Tiffany Boop had 10 points, 5 assists, 5 steals and 6 rebounds, and Parker Penhorwood chipped in with 6 points and 4 assists.
Malonya A. Richardson
Malonya A. Richardson, 99, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away, Thursday night, January 5, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center. Malonya was born on August 2, 1923, in Clay Twp, Auglaize Co, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Clara Kinstle Meier. On April 27, 1943, she married George Richardson at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tom Richardson, a great-granddaughter, Kelli Nuss, and two brothers, Maynard Meier and Merono Meier.
United Way allocates more donor dollars than ever before
A record-setting United Way campaign has led to record-setting support for community needs in Logan County. 48 human service programs of 27 agencies will split more than $954,000 throughout 2023. Allocations to Funded Agencies will increase 13 percent over last year and six internal United Way programs are also getting a boost.
Norma A. Steinhelfer
Norma A. Steinhelfer, 96, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. She was born in Logan County, Ohio on April 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Clayton Myron and Nellie Mae (Love) Turner. On July 10, 1946,...
Raymond J. Zwiebel
Raymond J. Zwiebel, 77, of Jackson Center passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Shelby County, Ohio on February 22, 1945, to the late Erbin L. and Velma C. (Dowden) Zwiebel. He is also preceded in death by 6 brothers: Lloyd, Robert, Roy, Charles, Jerry, and Willis Zwiebel.
Bellefontaine woman arrested for OVI at Kroger
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested for OVI Wednesday evening just after 6 o’clock in the Kroger parking lot. While en route, Bellefontaine Police were given the license plate and female’s name, Lesley Frost, 39. Dispatch told officers the caller who reported Frost left the scene after he threw...
Honda celebrates 40 years of the Accord with new model
It was a big celebration Thursday at the Honda Marysville Auto Plant (MAP). Honda and their associates celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2023 Honda Accord and the Accord Hybrid. The automaker also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Accord being built in the Marysville plant. Over...
