Malonya A. Richardson, 99, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away, Thursday night, January 5, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center. Malonya was born on August 2, 1923, in Clay Twp, Auglaize Co, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Clara Kinstle Meier. On April 27, 1943, she married George Richardson at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tom Richardson, a great-granddaughter, Kelli Nuss, and two brothers, Maynard Meier and Merono Meier.

