Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state’s laws. That is what Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday. LeMahieu says he thinks that a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it’s for those in serious pain. Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, have long called for marijuana to be legalized in Wisconsin for medical and recreational use.
Stabenow’s retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. “It really was the right time for me,” she said.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called for unity at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called “soft on crime.”. In front of just over...
Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon. Ozanne alleges Wagner wounded Quadren Wilson last February after authorities stopped his car. Wilson was unarmed but wanted for dealing drugs. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Chris Taylor ordered Wagner to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Wagner’s attorney said his client’s use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Raising awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest through legislation and community events
WAUKESHA — Kai Lermer was a three-sport athlete in 2019 when he went into Sudden Cardiac Arrest and died. Kai had an undiagnosed heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White, a congenital heart disease. Kai’s parents, Michael and Patty Lermer, have since used legislation and community events to help prevent other kids, and their parents, from learning about a heart issue too late.
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
