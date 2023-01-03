Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
Snow Alert extended for DTSF; All cars parked overnight on downtown streets will be towed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is warning residents that plowing will once again take place overnight in Zone 1, which includes all of Downtown Sioux Falls. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department. Clemens added that those who may be...
101.9 KELO-FM
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
101.9 KELO-FM
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
101.9 KELO-FM
Photokeratitis: What it is and how you can avoid it
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As cleanup efforts continue across the KELO listening area, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is cautioning people about photokeratitis. Photokeratitis, or snow blindness, is a painful, temporary eye condition caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays. On a sunny day like today, clean...
101.9 KELO-FM
I29 reopens; many schools closed again as cleanup begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Many schools are closed again on Wednesday as snow cleanup begins. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reminds residents that snow gates are not as effective with the amount of snow received, meaning more snow at the end of the driveway. TenHaken asks people to be patient as plowing is going to take time. He adds making sure fire hydrants are cleared out and helping neighbors.
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue encourages residents to clear snow from fire hydrants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After this week’s snowstorm, a majority, if not all of the fire hydrants in Sioux Falls have become buried in snow. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says that all hydrants must be cleared so that firefighters can reach them in case of an emergency.
101.9 KELO-FM
Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
101.9 KELO-FM
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive continues despite snowy weather; Fire Department holds narrow lead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While this week’s weather had a major impact on the number of blood donations received, the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive continues with just a few days left to participate. As of this morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to hold their...
101.9 KELO-FM
Minnehaha County snow plow driver dies from medical emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a snow plow operator died this afternoon. They said in a release, the county highway department employee was assisting a deputy in clearing a roadway and suffered a medical emergency. The deputy sheriff rendered aid and the plow operator was transported to the hospital, but died as a result of the medical emergency. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the death was from apparent natural causes.
101.9 KELO-FM
SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
101.9 KELO-FM
Murder suspect wanted by Roberts County Sheriff’s Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says that 24-year-old Jaron Wilson has an active warrant for his arrest for 2nd Degree Murder. Wilson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him or knows of his whereabouts, avoid all...
Comments / 0