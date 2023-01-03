ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Photokeratitis: What it is and how you can avoid it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As cleanup efforts continue across the KELO listening area, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is cautioning people about photokeratitis. Photokeratitis, or snow blindness, is a painful, temporary eye condition caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays. On a sunny day like today, clean...
I29 reopens; many schools closed again as cleanup begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Many schools are closed again on Wednesday as snow cleanup begins. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reminds residents that snow gates are not as effective with the amount of snow received, meaning more snow at the end of the driveway. TenHaken asks people to be patient as plowing is going to take time. He adds making sure fire hydrants are cleared out and helping neighbors.
Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
Minnehaha County snow plow driver dies from medical emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a snow plow operator died this afternoon. They said in a release, the county highway department employee was assisting a deputy in clearing a roadway and suffered a medical emergency. The deputy sheriff rendered aid and the plow operator was transported to the hospital, but died as a result of the medical emergency. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the death was from apparent natural causes.
SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
Murder suspect wanted by Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says that 24-year-old Jaron Wilson has an active warrant for his arrest for 2nd Degree Murder. Wilson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him or knows of his whereabouts, avoid all...
