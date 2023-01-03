ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price

 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.

Community Policy