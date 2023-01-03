Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical disturbance interacting with a descending shearline. Model trends and most recent satellite interpretation consensus indicate rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 6 inches possible through late Monday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

