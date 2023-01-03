Pa. man in Idaho slayings waives extradition. Here’s what that means

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Bryan Kohberger, the Pennsylvania man arrested last week for the murder of four Idaho college students , waived his extradition at a hearing Tuesday afternoon in East Stroudsburg.

A judge ordered Kohberger to be returned to Idaho in the next 10 days to face charges. State officials say they are working on completing his extradition.

Arrested in Albrightsville, Kohberger, 28, has been in a Pennsylvania jail since Friday. After his arrest, investigators searched his parents’ house seized, processed his Hyundai Elantra, and took samples of his DNA.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit Tuesday, handcuffed and shackled to a leather belt, Kohberger nodded to his parents and two sisters as they sat in the front row — a red curtain hung above the judge, almost theater-like.

The judge read through Kohberger’s understanding of choosing to allow Pennsylvania to return him to Idaho to face murder charges.

He replied “yes” and “yes I do” through her list of questions, saying that he made his decision with a clear mind. He then signed the paperwork.

Kohberger’s attorney read aloud his intent to remain silent until trial. An Idaho public defender will take over his case.

The affidavit of probable cause remains sealed until Kohberger gets back to Idaho.

Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Mike Mancuso said he read the documents before Kohberger’s arrest last week.

“I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what’s in those documents,” said Mancuso. He added that they are continuing to help Idaho investigators.

“Looking at the scope of the situation and the ties this defendant has to my county, I would hold our office at the disposal of the Idaho authorities to help facilitate a complete background into the defendant — both activities prior to the murder occurring within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the activities after the murders.”

Autopsies showed the four University of Idaho students were likely asleep when they were attacked last fall. Some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

By waiving, Kohberger is allowing the authorities in Idaho to take over the prosecution of his case and saying his arrest was lawful.

“You can challenge extradition, and that may mean they have to fly in a witness or something to prove that. Although often, it’s proved just by the certified papers,” explained Temple University law professor Jules Epstein, who is also director and professor of advocacy programs at Temple Law.

Epstein said there are very few rights for a person facing extradition. The “demanding state,” as it’s called, just has to show a crime was committed and there’s probable cause.

He noted waiving extradition does not mean a defendant is admitting guilt. Instead, they are usually trying to move their case along.

“Your lawyer here may be able to negotiate a deal that if you go back cooperatively, you will get lower bail or some other favorable condition,” he said.

He said it’s common for someone to fight extradition, but when they do, it could mean they just want to fight all the fights.

“Once in a blue moon, there’s a legitimate challenge to it or because they are fighting every fight possible and they think that’s part of the fight,” he added.

Kohberger’s family said in a statement released Sunday by his attorney that they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

Tuesday's hearing was the first time his parents have seen him since he was arrested. His family said that relatives will continue to let the legal process unfold, and that “as a family we will love and support our son and brother.” They say they have fully cooperated with law enforcement to try to “seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

The victims’ bodies were found Nov. 13, several hours after investigators believe they died.

The students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington — were members of the university’s Greek system and close friends.

Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.