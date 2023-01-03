ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide

MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
FENTON, MI
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Howlin' at the moon: January's full 'Wolf Moon' rises Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you find yourself chasing rabbits, pulling out your hair, and howlin' at the moon, Friday night's full "Wolf Moon" could be to blame. That's a deep cut Hank Williams reference from his chart topping 1950s hit, for those playing along at home. The full moon...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer celebrates FDA decision on abortion medication at pharmacies

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Wednesday, for lifting restrictions on access to abortion medication nationwide. Tuesday ruling: FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills. A prescription will still be required. “We need to use every tool in our toolbox...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

MDHHS seeking to expand services to help human trafficking victims

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. The department has issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transporting,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

Phelia, Brown lead Wolverines past Nittany Lions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 14-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the middle stages of the fourth quarter to pull away in an 82-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 3) at Crisler Center. U-M outscored the Lady Lions 25-15 over the final 10 minutes to record the win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan's attorney general said Friday there's "clear evidence" to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state's presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy