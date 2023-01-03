Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
WWMT
'Rehashing': Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency responds to audit findings
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, also known as UIA, responded to the Office of Auditor General Friday on the latest findings on fraud, technology, financial waivers, and other documented issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The UIA said the audit was "rehashing"...
WWMT
All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide
MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
WWMT
Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
WWMT
Michigan politicians, leaders react to Sen. Stabenow not seeking reelection
LANSING, Mich. — The news of Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow not seeking reelection may have came to a shock to some as she has not previously indicated an impending retirement. Stabenow announced Thursday that she will not be running for her fifth term in 2024. The announcement: Democratic Sen....
WWMT
Michigan State Police identify cold case victim found dead in Saginaw River in 1973
ZILWAUKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A cold case team has now identified a man that was found floating in the Saginaw River in 1973. State Police and forensic genetic genealogists worked together to confirm the identify of a man that was murdered in March of 1973 and was found in Zilwaukee Twp.
WWMT
Howlin' at the moon: January's full 'Wolf Moon' rises Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you find yourself chasing rabbits, pulling out your hair, and howlin' at the moon, Friday night's full "Wolf Moon" could be to blame. That's a deep cut Hank Williams reference from his chart topping 1950s hit, for those playing along at home. The full moon...
WWMT
Most lack basic understanding of how to respond to cardiac events, CPR instructor says
LANSING, Mich. — America continues to wait and hope for the safe recovery of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was CPR and an AED that medical professionals said...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer celebrates FDA decision on abortion medication at pharmacies
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Wednesday, for lifting restrictions on access to abortion medication nationwide. Tuesday ruling: FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills. A prescription will still be required. “We need to use every tool in our toolbox...
WWMT
MDHHS seeking to expand services to help human trafficking victims
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. The department has issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transporting,...
WWMT
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to...
WWMT
Phelia, Brown lead Wolverines past Nittany Lions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 14-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the middle stages of the fourth quarter to pull away in an 82-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 3) at Crisler Center. U-M outscored the Lady Lions 25-15 over the final 10 minutes to record the win.
WWMT
Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors
DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan's attorney general said Friday there's "clear evidence" to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state's presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has...
WWMT
Miller hearing for Oxford school shooter who pleaded guilty postponed
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The teenager who pled guilty to the shooting at Oxford High School will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The court continues to hold monthly court hearings by zoom to see if the Oakland County Jail is the right place for Ethan Crumbley to be held.
Comments / 0