ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty

KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfk75_0k1oXYWQ00

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter.

It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't have capital punishment. His words drew criticism from the opposition.

Morawiecki, a practicing Catholic, made the comments late Monday during a public question-and-answer session with Facebook users.

Asked by an apparent critic if the death penalty could stop his government from doing more harm to society, Morawiecki said it was a sharp question, but went on to answer it.

“In my opinion, the death penalty should be admissible for the heaviest crimes," Morawiecki said, stressing that “I do not agree on the matter with the teaching of the church, because I am a supporter of the death penalty.”

He called its abolition a "premature invention."

Some opposition lawmakers, including Monika Falej, noted that such views are characteristic of authoritarian rulers.

Poland abolished the death penalty in 1997, as it was shedding some communist-era regulations and preparing to join the EU. In 2013, Poland ratified a protocol of the European Convention of Human Rights that totally abolishes capital punishment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday was broken by air raid sirens that also blared out across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian cease-fire declaration for the Orthodox Church Christmas that Ukrainian officials scorned. No explosions were heard in the Ukrainian...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Famed US lawyer, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Prominent U.S. lawyer Alan Dershowitz, long a staunch defender of Israel's policies on the international stage, said Sunday he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel's new government. The proposals call for an overhaul aimed at curbing the powers of the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town

LUCKNOW, India — (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Builders uncover Jewish WWII trove in yard in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — About 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland, media reports said Sunday. History experts say that the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers

LE PECQ, France — (AP) — The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia's president said on Sunday. The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prince Harry's book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts

LONDON — (AP) — Bereaved boy, troubled teen, wartime soldier, unhappy royal — many facets of Prince Harry are revealed in his explosive memoir, often in eyebrow-raising detail. From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, “Spare” exposes deeply personal details about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy