FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
macaronikid.com
History Festival Returns to Downtown Fort Pierce January 14th
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Pets of the Week, January 6, 2023
Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepard who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival. Bark in the Park Poster for Jan. 2023Photo byBark in the Park/Facebook. Address: 3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL.
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill
VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
wqcs.org
IRSC to Host Public Services Career Expo on February 3 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday January 6, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) will host a Career Expo for Public Service Professionals on February 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex, 4600 Kirby Loop Road, in Fort Pierce. The free expo will...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023
Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 14 homes for sale in the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $319,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $540,321 which works out to $266.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
Students start classes at brand new Jensen Beach Elementary School
New year, new school. When students at Jensen Beach Elementary School returned to class on Wednesday, it was on the same property, but a new school campus.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
veronews.com
Cooler temps coming to Vero Beach this weekend
Cooler weather will hit Vero Beach this weekend, but it won’t be freezing as it was during the Christmas holiday, meteorologists said. Friday and Saturday will both be sunny and have high temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Friday’s temperature will dip near 57 degrees at night, while Saturday will have a low near 62 degrees, forecasters said.
treasurecoast.com
Brightline to Resume High-Speed Testing Through Martin, St. Lucie Counties
Brightline to Resume High-Speed Testing Through Martin, St. Lucie Counties. Testing, which will continue through Jan. 23, will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at five of the railroad crossings (Walton Road and Riverview Drive in St. Lucie County; and County Line Road, Skyline Drive and Pitchford Landing in Martin County) where trains will operate at high speeds. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times.
WSVN-TV
Family in Sebastian finds, returns 38-year-old message in a bottle to rightful owner
(WSVN) - A message in a bottle that was once lost has been found on a beach in Sebastian. When Troy Heller was 10 years old and vacationing in Vero Beach, he thought it was a good idea to put a message in a bottle and throw it into the Atlantic.
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers and the Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival
Fort Pierce - Friday January 6, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. We talk with Russ Marcham, the Tip Coordinator, about how it all works and how they’re able to guarantee your anonymity when you call in a tip. Treasure Coast...
wqcs.org
Operation Sacred Legacy Volunteer Training Scheduled for January 12 & 13
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday December 4, 2023: Volunteers are needed to help with Operation Sacred Legacy, a joint effort by the Office of U.S. Congressman Brian Mast and Indian River State College (IRSC) to record oral histories of local veterans for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Training...
Ichiddo Ramen to Make its Florida Debut
“I have owned other restaurants, such as Takaro Steakhouse, but this will be my first ramen restaurant. I have a lot of friends who have done the same and it’s gone well for them.”
cbs12.com
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
luxury-houses.net
10 Ocean Lane, One of Great Oceanfront Estates in Vero Beach on The Market for $27 Million
10 Ocean Lane Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 10 Ocean Lane, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront compound was extensively reworked in 2018 with the finest finishes and furnishings, stunning grounds and outdoor spaces. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Ocean Lane, please contact Cindy J O’Dare (Phone: 772-713-5899) & Richard D Boga (Phone: 772-559-4800) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
New bridge coming to Jupiter
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
