ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

History Festival Returns to Downtown Fort Pierce January 14th

Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
FORT PIERCE, FL
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Pets of the Week, January 6, 2023

Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepard who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
PALM CITY, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill

VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
VERO BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023

Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 14 homes for sale in the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $319,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $540,321 which works out to $266.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
PALM CITY, FL
veronews.com

Cooler temps coming to Vero Beach this weekend

Cooler weather will hit Vero Beach this weekend, but it won’t be freezing as it was during the Christmas holiday, meteorologists said. Friday and Saturday will both be sunny and have high temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Friday’s temperature will dip near 57 degrees at night, while Saturday will have a low near 62 degrees, forecasters said.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Brightline to Resume High-Speed Testing Through Martin, St. Lucie Counties

Brightline to Resume High-Speed Testing Through Martin, St. Lucie Counties. Testing, which will continue through Jan. 23, will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at five of the railroad crossings (Walton Road and Riverview Drive in St. Lucie County; and County Line Road, Skyline Drive and Pitchford Landing in Martin County) where trains will operate at high speeds. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers and the Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival

Fort Pierce - Friday January 6, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. We talk with Russ Marcham, the Tip Coordinator, about how it all works and how they’re able to guarantee your anonymity when you call in a tip. Treasure Coast...
FELLSMERE, FL
wqcs.org

Operation Sacred Legacy Volunteer Training Scheduled for January 12 & 13

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday December 4, 2023: Volunteers are needed to help with Operation Sacred Legacy, a joint effort by the Office of U.S. Congressman Brian Mast and Indian River State College (IRSC) to record oral histories of local veterans for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Training...
STUART, FL
luxury-houses.net

10 Ocean Lane, One of Great Oceanfront Estates in Vero Beach on The Market for $27 Million

10 Ocean Lane Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 10 Ocean Lane, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront compound was extensively reworked in 2018 with the finest finishes and furnishings, stunning grounds and outdoor spaces. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Ocean Lane, please contact Cindy J O’Dare (Phone: 772-713-5899) & Richard D Boga (Phone: 772-559-4800) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

New bridge coming to Jupiter

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton

Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy