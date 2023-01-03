ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WETM

NFL Explains Why It Decided to Cancel Bills-Bengals

The anticipated contest had been previously postponed in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during the game. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL has disclosed a list of factors that contributed to Thursday’s decision to cancel the postponed Week 17 matchup between...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Harbaugh Sidesteps Question on Jackson’s Playoff Availability

The Baltimore coach was non-committal on his star quarterback’s status. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a knee injury suffered in early December. Jackson’s status remains unknown for Sunday’s season finale...
BALTIMORE, MD
WETM

Bills GM Beane in Cincinnati with Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned that Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is in Cincinnati with other members of the team’s staff. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been receiving care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM

SI:AM | A Complicated NFL Finale

Here’s what’s at stake in Week 18 after the NFL canceled Bills-Bengals. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Between Week 18 of the NFL on Saturday and Sunday and the college national title game Monday, we’ve got three days of excellent football on the horizon. In today’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM

Horseheads and Elmira girls basketball battle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0106. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy