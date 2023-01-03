Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL Explains Why It Decided to Cancel Bills-Bengals
The anticipated contest had been previously postponed in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during the game. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL has disclosed a list of factors that contributed to Thursday’s decision to cancel the postponed Week 17 matchup between...
'It's something that I've never seen on a football field before': Bengals speak following Hamlin injury
'It's something that I've never seen on a football field before': Bengals speak following Hamlin injury. ‘It’s something that I’ve never seen on a football …. 'It's something that I've never seen on a football field before': Bengals speak following Hamlin injury. Mornings on the Go: Marc Rubin.
Harbaugh Sidesteps Question on Jackson’s Playoff Availability
The Baltimore coach was non-committal on his star quarterback’s status. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a knee injury suffered in early December. Jackson’s status remains unknown for Sunday’s season finale...
Bills GM Beane in Cincinnati with Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned that Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is in Cincinnati with other members of the team’s staff. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been receiving care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
SI:AM | A Complicated NFL Finale
Here’s what’s at stake in Week 18 after the NFL canceled Bills-Bengals. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Between Week 18 of the NFL on Saturday and Sunday and the college national title game Monday, we’ve got three days of excellent football on the horizon. In today’s...
Horseheads and Elmira girls basketball battle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0106. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in...
