Daly City, CA

KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daly City gas station collapses as storm pounds Bay Area

DALY CITY, Calif. - A Valero gas station in Daly City was nearly destroyed by an intense atmospheric river and bomb cyclone that swept through the Bay Area on Wednesday. The gas station, located at King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took a beating as intense winds toppled the canopy covering the fuel pumps, knocking two of the fuel stands out of place, video shows.
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach

PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON4) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday's storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee

OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole.  The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
DALY CITY, CA

