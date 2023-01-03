Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City gas station collapses as storm pounds Bay Area
DALY CITY, Calif. - A Valero gas station in Daly City was nearly destroyed by an intense atmospheric river and bomb cyclone that swept through the Bay Area on Wednesday. The gas station, located at King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took a beating as intense winds toppled the canopy covering the fuel pumps, knocking two of the fuel stands out of place, video shows.
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
KTVU FOX 2
Raw video: Skyfox over Redwood Road closure in Alameda County
Skyfox flew above Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County on Thursday. The road is closed at mile marker 8.15 due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by storms.
Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
SFist
Glass Falls Off Fox Plaza and Crashed Onto Street, Possibly Due to Wind
At least one large pane of glass from Fox Plaza came crashing down to the street near Civic Center Wednesday morning in what appears to be the first wind-related hazard on San Francisco streets due to the current storm. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday that...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
SFist
Fatal Hit-And-Run After Breakfast of Champions Party Leaves One Woman Dead, Another Man Injured
The tail-end of the New Year’s Day block party It's A New Day + Breakfast Of Champions was marred by terrible tragedy, as two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver who’s still at large, and one of those victims died at the hospital. The annual New Year’s...
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
KTVU FOX 2
Waves crash during Capitola storm
Waves crash in Capitola during a January storm, which tore apart the city's historic pier. John (JT) Service via Storyful.
VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole. The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
