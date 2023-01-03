ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Steven Sund’s warning on eve of Jan. 6

As we mark two years since the January 6th riot, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reflects on the security failures and whether we’re prepared for another Capitol attack.Jan. 6, 2023.
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 crackdown: DOJ has 99.8% conviction rate in MAGA riot cases

Federal prosecutions of the more than 900 people charged with unlawfully storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have resulted in overwhelming convictions, according to a report. Over the past two years since supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to take over Congress and block lawmakers from certifying...
MSNBC

'We gave it everything we had': Capitol officer reflects on January 6

President Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to a dozen election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for "contributions to our democracy" before and during the riot, including Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them

Dr. Robert Waldinger discusses his new book 'The Good Life: Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness' and The New York Times' Jancee Dunn discusses the Well Newsletter's 7-Day Happiness Challenge based around Waldinger's book.Jan. 4, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy