Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Steven Sund’s warning on eve of Jan. 6
As we mark two years since the January 6th riot, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reflects on the security failures and whether we’re prepared for another Capitol attack.Jan. 6, 2023.
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
The estate of the Capitol police officer who died after the Jan. 6 riot is suing Trump, alleging wrongful death
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after the January 6 riot, during which Sicknick was injured in the line of duty.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 crackdown: DOJ has 99.8% conviction rate in MAGA riot cases
Federal prosecutions of the more than 900 people charged with unlawfully storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have resulted in overwhelming convictions, according to a report. Over the past two years since supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to take over Congress and block lawmakers from certifying...
MSNBC
'We gave it everything we had': Capitol officer reflects on January 6
President Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to a dozen election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for "contributions to our democracy" before and during the riot, including Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them
Dr. Robert Waldinger discusses his new book 'The Good Life: Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness' and The New York Times' Jancee Dunn discusses the Well Newsletter's 7-Day Happiness Challenge based around Waldinger's book.Jan. 4, 2023.
Partner of fallen Capitol Officer Sicknick sues Trump, rioters involved in assault
The partner of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sued former President Trump and two rioters charged with assaulting Sicknick.
MSNBC
George Santos shows up for his first day of work amid growing scrutiny
Congressman-elect George Santos of New York, who is under investigation after making up huge parts of his resume, showed up on Capitol Hill for his first day of work. Jan. 4, 2023.
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
The officer, who was attacked with chemical spray during the insurrection, suffered a series of strokes and died the day after the Jan. 6 attack.
Comments / 0