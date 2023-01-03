Read full article on original website
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023
At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
fox56news.com
Bald eagle shot and rescued
A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
wcluradio.com
Gena Faye Couch
Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brenden Bates, Kentucky TE, announces decision on 2023 season
Brenden Bates just completed his 5th season with the Kentucky football team. The Cincinnati native was considered the No. 25 tight end in the country when he signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats program out of the class of 2018. However, he has been limited in his production due to a shoulder injury.
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Alabama viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
Coming off arguably their best offensive performance of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats will go on the road this weekend as they go up against a top-10 Alabama team that is playing as well as anyone in the country. Unlike most of Nate Oats's teams, which heavily rely on their...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky
WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services.
beckersasc.com
Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M
Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
WKYT 27
After MVP Performance against Louisville, Jacob Toppin is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For athletes at any level, the mental game is just as important as what they do during the game itself. Behind a 24-point performance on Saturday, UK senior forward Jacob Toppin was named MVP of the Kentucky-Louisville game. “I’ve been in a rough patch that I...
Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight
Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night. Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening. One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for...
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — A 21-year-old man became the 44th murder victim in Lexington just two days before the start of the new year. Two others suffered gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made. “Everybody wants to devote as much time as they can to each case...
