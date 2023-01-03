ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023

At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bald eagle shot and rescued

A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Gena Faye Couch

Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
GLASGOW, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brenden Bates, Kentucky TE, announces decision on 2023 season

Brenden Bates just completed his 5th season with the Kentucky football team. The Cincinnati native was considered the No. 25 tight end in the country when he signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats program out of the class of 2018. However, he has been limited in his production due to a shoulder injury.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
LEXINGTON, KY
KCEN

Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky

WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
LEXINGTON, KY
beckersasc.com

Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight

Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night. Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening. One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — A 21-year-old man became the 44th murder victim in Lexington just two days before the start of the new year. Two others suffered gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made. “Everybody wants to devote as much time as they can to each case...
LEXINGTON, KY

