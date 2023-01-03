Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. weather: Snow expected Friday, but rain predicted in some areas
Forecasters expected a quick-moving storm to dart across Massachusetts on Friday, leaving at least a few inches of snow in parts of the state. The storm appears poised to leave 2 to 5 inches of snow in the state’s higher-terrain regions, National Weather Service meteorologists said. But ahead of the storm, they cautioned Friday that the exact forecast was difficult to nail down, particularly when determining the storm’s effects at lower elevations, where communities may see a few inches of snow — or rain and a wintry mix.
whdh.com
Winter weather advisory in effect ahead of storm bringing snow
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a storm system that is expected to bring a coating to an inch of snow to parts of the state on Friday. The advisory is in effect through the day Friday. The storm is expected to start...
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
Snow expected to follow freezing rain in Mass. as winter weather advisory issued
Read the most up-to-date forecast here: Snow expected Friday, but rain predicted in some areas. Freezing drizzle hitting parts of Northern Massachusetts will turn to snow overnight and into Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Worcester County, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Franklin...
See how much snow to expect at your location in Mass. (interactive map)
Freezing rain moving into Massachusetts Thursday night is expected to turn over to snow in some areas, lasting through Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Worcester County, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Franklin County through 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service...
MassDOT issues Travel Advisory for western Massachusetts
MassDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead for the upcoming winter weather Thursday night and during the day Friday.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
What you need to know about possible snow on Friday
"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
Freezing drizzle could lead to icy Thursday commutes, some snow on tap for Friday
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts due to freezing drizzle that could lead to slick conditions during the Thursday afternoon and evening commutes. The advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, and Franklin counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Massachusetts Drivers! Here’s What You Need To Know About New Traffic Law Now In Effect
Berkshire County drivers! Be extra careful(not that you shouldn't be careful when you're behind the wheel anyway) when you're out driving around, especially when you're driving near pedestrians and/or bicyclists. In an effort to hopefully reduce injuries and fatalities out on the roads, Governor Baker signed a new bill into...
PLANetizen
Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law
A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
WWLP 22News
Ways to staying healthy during “very high” flu season
(Mass Appeal) – Flu cases are on the rise. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has marked the severity of influenza very high. Here to discuss what that means, and ways to keep you and your family healthy this time of year, is Dr. Mark Kenton, medical director of Mercy’s Emergency Department.
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Does This Video Prove the Theory that Massachusetts Drivers Are The Worst?
The world we live in today is always in front of a camera. From security cameras, doorbell cameras, and the cameras we carry in our pockets on our smartphones. They can come in very handy when you need to have something captured on video. One of those places that have...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 10,075 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 10,075 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,978,312 cases and 21,391 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0