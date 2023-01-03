ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Mass. weather: Snow expected Friday, but rain predicted in some areas

Forecasters expected a quick-moving storm to dart across Massachusetts on Friday, leaving at least a few inches of snow in parts of the state. The storm appears poised to leave 2 to 5 inches of snow in the state’s higher-terrain regions, National Weather Service meteorologists said. But ahead of the storm, they cautioned Friday that the exact forecast was difficult to nail down, particularly when determining the storm’s effects at lower elevations, where communities may see a few inches of snow — or rain and a wintry mix.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6

Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What you need to know about possible snow on Friday

"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts

A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PLANetizen

Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law

A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Ways to staying healthy during “very high” flu season

(Mass Appeal) – Flu cases are on the rise. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has marked the severity of influenza very high. Here to discuss what that means, and ways to keep you and your family healthy this time of year, is Dr. Mark Kenton, medical director of Mercy’s Emergency Department.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 10,075 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 10,075 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,978,312 cases and 21,391 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy