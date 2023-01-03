Read full article on original website
Sweetwater Memorial Continues Discussion on Weapons Policy
ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employees and the board of trustees are continuing to update its violence prevention policy after more suggested changes were proposed at a recent meeting. During the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, trustee Ed Tardoni asked staff to continue working on...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 6, 2023
Today – Snow likely, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)
Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
RS Mayor announces call for nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 3, 2023. Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to...
RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.
Southwest Counseling: Parents Who Host, Lose The Most – Don’t be a Party to Teenage Drinking
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, underage drinking is a serious public health problem in the United States. Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among America’s youth, and drinking by young people causes multiple health and safety risks. The 2020 Prevention Needs...
MHSC: Caring for our patients, serving our community
CEO Irene Richardson: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. As we welcome a new year, our Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County family continues to be committed to providing excellent, high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and to serving our community. We strive every day to exemplify our mission, compassionate care for...
Snowman Stroll to return with 6 additional snowmen
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
