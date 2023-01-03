ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson eager for 1st taste of Steelers rivalry; Amari Cooper close to another milestone: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson knows how much it would mean to Browns fans to be Steelers Spoilers Sunday in Pittsburgh. “I know Browns fans are pulling very, very hard for this win and they want this one to finish out the year and be able to go into the next season with two victories on our belt and especially against Pittsburgh,” he said Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
