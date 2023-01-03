Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Burchill family carries on the tradition and success of small town business in Valley City
Greg Burchill and his family have helped shape Valley City as it is today. With his four businesses defining the city’s landscape by capturing its soul as a community-centered, family-oriented town of opportunity. Burchill runs Enterprise Sales, the EconoLodge (formerly the Wagon Wheel Inn), Tavern 94 and Clear Cut...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
Times-Online
VCPS to host art show Monday, January 9
The Valley City High School Art Show is fast approaching, and this year promises another year of creativity and talent displayed by our VCPS students K-12, all showcased together under one roof. Stephani Krueger, VCHS art instructor, shares that the event went so well last year and was so well...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"
(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility
(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
Times-Online
Local Valley City youngster set to have open heart surgery in February
For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter. For Danays Malcolm...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown City Council Meeting Highlights
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. At the meeting, the council held a first reading of an ordinance to amend and re-enact sections 15-42 of the City Code pertaining to the definition of group child care home or preschool facility.
willmarradio.com
Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota
(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
Times-Online
Hi-Liners participate in Rumble on yhe Red, place three in Varsity, two in girls
It is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the country. It’s held over three days with 22 mats, 1500+ Varsity/JV wrestlers, and 800+ youth wrestlers. It is The Rumble On The Red. And it was held this past weekend in Fargo at the Fargodome. Valley City had...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Times-Online
Competitors aim high at Eagles annual Cornhole Tournament
2023 brought a packed house to the Valley City Eagles Club beginning with their annual Cornhole Tournament in which 11 teams competed for the top honor. Congratulations to first place team of Shane and Casey Everson. Second place goes to 9 year old Avery and his dad Nick Gerlach. Third...
FCS title tilt is battle of Dakotas: ‘Tired of the Bison’
The tiny South Dakota town of Rosholt isn’t all that far from the North Dakota state line and is a place where allegiances are split between the Jackrabbits and Bison year-round — and never more pronounced than this week. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits from Brookings and North...
kfgo.com
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
Times-Online
Roughriders take two from Hi-Liners
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders boys and girls teams are both ranked fourth in the state coming into Tuesday night’s matchup with Valley City. The boys used a strong second half to pick up an 83-54 win over the Hi-Liners while the girls used a strong for first half on the way to a 66-39 win.
