Valley City, ND

Times-Online

VCPS to host art show Monday, January 9

The Valley City High School Art Show is fast approaching, and this year promises another year of creativity and talent displayed by our VCPS students K-12, all showcased together under one roof. Stephani Krueger, VCHS art instructor, shares that the event went so well last year and was so well...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"

(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility

(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown City Council Meeting Highlights

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. At the meeting, the council held a first reading of an ordinance to amend and re-enact sections 15-42 of the City Code pertaining to the definition of group child care home or preschool facility.
JAMESTOWN, ND
willmarradio.com

Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota

(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Times-Online

Competitors aim high at Eagles annual Cornhole Tournament

2023 brought a packed house to the Valley City Eagles Club beginning with their annual Cornhole Tournament in which 11 teams competed for the top honor. Congratulations to first place team of Shane and Casey Everson. Second place goes to 9 year old Avery and his dad Nick Gerlach. Third...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kfgo.com

Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022

FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Roughriders take two from Hi-Liners

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders boys and girls teams are both ranked fourth in the state coming into Tuesday night’s matchup with Valley City. The boys used a strong second half to pick up an 83-54 win over the Hi-Liners while the girls used a strong for first half on the way to a 66-39 win.
GRAND FORKS, ND

