Katie Hobbs inaugurated as governor; Cardinals players react to Damar Hamlin; Clear skies ahead for Arizona
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Arizona's 24th governor, Katie Hobbs, took office alongside a slate of officeholders who could significantly shift the policy priorities of the state.
Arizona Cardinals reach out to Damar Hamlin, who had to be taken to a hospital after collapsing during the Bills-Bengals game Monday.
After a weekend of rain and snow across Arizona, clearer skies are expected by the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today, showers are likely, with a high near 58 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low near 46 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.
- In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
- In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.
- In 2002, a judge in Alabama ruled that former Ku Klux Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry was mentally competent to stand trial on murder charges in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four black girls. (Cherry was later convicted, and served a life sentence until his death in November 2004.)
- In 2020, the United States killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport; the Pentagon said Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, had been “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members” in Iraq and elsewhere. Iran warned of retaliation.
Comments / 0