Katie Hobbs inaugurated as governor; Cardinals players react to Damar Hamlin; Clear skies ahead for Arizona

 3 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Arizona's 24th governor, Katie Hobbs, took office alongside a slate of officeholders who could significantly shift the policy priorities of the state.

Arizona Cardinals reach out to Damar Hamlin, who had to be taken to a hospital after collapsing during the Bills-Bengals game Monday.

After a weekend of rain and snow across Arizona, clearer skies are expected by the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, showers are likely, with a high near 58 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low near 46 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.
  • In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
  • In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.
  • In 2002, a judge in Alabama ruled that former Ku Klux Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry was mentally competent to stand trial on murder charges in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four black girls. (Cherry was later convicted, and served a life sentence until his death in November 2004.)
  • In 2020, the United States killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport; the Pentagon said Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, had been “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members” in Iraq and elsewhere. Iran warned of retaliation.

Related
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
qhubonews.com

The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Jim Jordan nominated to be Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D. C. – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, was nominated Tuesday to serve as the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives moments after Jordan delivered a speech to support the candidacy of California’s Kevin McCarthy. “Maybe the right person for the job of...
OHIO STATE
