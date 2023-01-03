Read full article on original website
Daily Briefs
The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
SADO seeks summer legal and mitigation interns
The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office (SADO) seeks first and second-year law students committed to public service, racial equity, and social justice to join its Summer Internship Program. SADO provides representation to poor people who appeal their state criminal convictions and those sentenced to juvenile life without parole in resentencing...
Michigan Secretary of State Benson to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony today, January 6, for her work protecting democracy. The medal is the nation’s second-highest civilian award and will be presented on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021...
SBAM launches streamlined insurance, compliance and HR solutions for small businesses
To make offering employee benefits and administrative needs easier and more affordable, the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) on Thursday launched Harmony, its consolidated services for insurance, compliance and HR solutions. Harmony encompasses all the insurance, compliance and human resources that small businesses need to be successful. Under the...
