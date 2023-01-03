Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety's condition
The world continues to hope and pray that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Tuesday, there have been some updates about his condition as he’s still at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
Lubbock doctor’s perspective on Hamlin injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The football world is still reeling over the collapse of a Buffalo Bills player in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed after medics rushed to the field to give Damar Hamlin CPR. So what happened to make him fall after he got up from the tackle?
Ripple Effects of traumatic injury on Monday Night Football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of viewers were tuned in to Monday Night Football when a player suffered a serious injury on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after making a tackle. Natalie Scanlon with Texas Tech’s Health Science Center says sudden life-changing or life-threatening events like...
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees called a special meeting tomorrow to approve a resolution condemning racism. The move comes months after parents and students reported allegations of racist incidents at Laura Bush Middle School. Fire damages home in Central Lubbock. An investigation is...
CPR: Buying precious time when lives are on the line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a situation like the one we saw when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday Night Football, seconds can be the difference between life and death. Medical crews performed CPR on Hamlin on the field until an ambulance arrived to...
TTU employees directed to discontinue using TikTok after Gov. Abbott issues ban
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faculty and staff have been directed to discontinue the use of TikTok on all Texas Tech-issued devices. The move comes after Governor Abbott issued a ban on the social media platform on all government-issued devices on Dec. 7, 2022. Devices include cell phones, laptops,...
